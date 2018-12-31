Here is the 2018 NCPreps.com All-State Football Team sponsored by VTO Sports.





OFFENSE

QB Sam Howell – Sun Valley HS

RB Zonovan Knight – Southern Nash HS

RB Elijah Burris - Mountain Island Charter

WR Nolan Groulx – Hough HS

WR Khafre Brown – West Meck HS

TE Traevon Kenion – Wake Forest HS

OL Triston Miller – Charlotte Country Day

OL Parker Moorer – Mallard Creek HS

OL Mitchell Mayes - Sanderson HS

OL Larry Dowdy – South Point HS

OL Jacob Monk - Corinth Holders HS





DEFENSE

DL Savion Jackson – Clayton HS

DL Josh Harris – Person HS

DL Jaden McKenzie - Wake Forest HS

DL C.J. Clark – North Stanly

LB Lee Kpogba – Parkland HS

LB Traveon Freshwater – Northeastern HS

LB Power Echols - Vance HS

LB Drake Thomas - Heritage HS

DB Tony Davis – Huss HS

DB Anthony Harris – Havelock HS

DB Khalid Martin - East Forsyth HS

DB Richard Monroe - Dudley HS





SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETES

ATH J.R. Walker – Clayton HS

ATH Coleman Reich – Ledford HS

ATH Donavon Greene - Mount Airy HS

ATH Will Shipley - Weddington HS

ATH Jaylon Scott - Shelby HS

K Ian Williams - Weddington HS

P Jared Wheatley - Porter Ridge HS

LS– Drew Little – North Stanly HS

KR/PR Mizell Hall - East Forsyth HS







