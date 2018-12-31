2018 NCPreps All-State Football Team
Here is the 2018 NCPreps.com All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
QB Sam Howell – Sun Valley HS
RB Zonovan Knight – Southern Nash HS
RB Elijah Burris - Mountain Island Charter
WR Nolan Groulx – Hough HS
WR Khafre Brown – West Meck HS
TE Traevon Kenion – Wake Forest HS
OL Triston Miller – Charlotte Country Day
OL Parker Moorer – Mallard Creek HS
OL Mitchell Mayes - Sanderson HS
OL Larry Dowdy – South Point HS
OL Jacob Monk - Corinth Holders HS
DEFENSE
DL Savion Jackson – Clayton HS
DL Josh Harris – Person HS
DL Jaden McKenzie - Wake Forest HS
DL C.J. Clark – North Stanly
LB Lee Kpogba – Parkland HS
LB Traveon Freshwater – Northeastern HS
LB Power Echols - Vance HS
LB Drake Thomas - Heritage HS
DB Tony Davis – Huss HS
DB Anthony Harris – Havelock HS
DB Khalid Martin - East Forsyth HS
DB Richard Monroe - Dudley HS
SPECIAL TEAMS/ATHLETES
ATH J.R. Walker – Clayton HS
ATH Coleman Reich – Ledford HS
ATH Donavon Greene - Mount Airy HS
ATH Will Shipley - Weddington HS
ATH Jaylon Scott - Shelby HS
K Ian Williams - Weddington HS
P Jared Wheatley - Porter Ridge HS
LS– Drew Little – North Stanly HS
KR/PR Mizell Hall - East Forsyth HS