2018 North Carolina Shrine Bowl Team

QB Sam Howell of Sun Valley HS
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has announced the 2018 North Carolina Shrine Bowl team members.

2018 NC SHRINE BOWL TEAM
Player High School Position

Alex Angus

Page

DB

Shyheim Battle

Rocky Mount

DB

Prince Bemah

Hunter Huss

LB

Kennique Bonner-Steward

Hough

QB

Elijah Bowick

Myers Park

WR

Derek Boykins

Central Cabarrus

LB

Khafre Brown

West Mecklenburg

WR

Isaac Chapman

Alexander Central

OL

Matthew Chmil

Page

K/P

CJ Clark

North Stanly

DL

Jack Cutler

South Iredell

OL

Tony Davis

Hunter Huss

DB

Jurriente Davis

Dudley

LN

Larry Dowdy

South Point

OL

CJ Elmonus

AC Reynolds

OL

Keziah Everett

Farmville Central

DL

Traveon Freshwater

Northeasterm

LB

Nolan Groulx

Hough

WR

Billy Hambrook

Charlotte Catholic

OL

Anthony Harris

Havelock

DB

Josh Harris

Person

DL

Sam Hartsell

Concord

OL

Isaiah Helms

West Caldwell

OL

Sam Howell

Sun Valley

QB

Savion Jackson

Clayton

DL

Zonovan Knight

Southern Nash

RB

Lee Kpogba

Parkland

LB

Drew Little

North Stanly

LS

Khalid Martin

East Forsyth

DB

Demetrius Mauney

Est Rutherford

RB

Jaden McKenzie

Wake Forest

DL

JaQuan McMillian

West Forsyth

DB

Shyeam McQueen

Scotland County

RB

Jacob Monk

Corinth Holders

OL

Parker Moorer

Mallard Creek

OL

John Oxce

Southwest Guilford

DL

Jacob Roberts

Mallard Creek

LB

Jaylon Scott

Shelby

LB

Emery Simmons

South View

WR

Welton Spottsville

Havelocl

WR

Mateo Sudipo

Wake Forest

ATH/WR

Drake Thomas

Heritage

LB

Kam Walker

Clayton

DB

Ken Walker

Pisgah

ATH/TE
