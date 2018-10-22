2018 North Carolina Shrine Bowl Team
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has announced the 2018 North Carolina Shrine Bowl team members.
|Player
|High School
|Position
|
Alex Angus
|
Page
|
DB
|
Shyheim Battle
|
Rocky Mount
|
DB
|
Prince Bemah
|
Hunter Huss
|
LB
|
Kennique Bonner-Steward
|
Hough
|
QB
|
Elijah Bowick
|
Myers Park
|
WR
|
Derek Boykins
|
Central Cabarrus
|
LB
|
Khafre Brown
|
West Mecklenburg
|
WR
|
Isaac Chapman
|
Alexander Central
|
OL
|
Matthew Chmil
|
Page
|
K/P
|
CJ Clark
|
North Stanly
|
DL
|
Jack Cutler
|
South Iredell
|
OL
|
Tony Davis
|
Hunter Huss
|
DB
|
Jurriente Davis
|
Dudley
|
LN
|
Larry Dowdy
|
South Point
|
OL
|
CJ Elmonus
|
AC Reynolds
|
OL
|
Keziah Everett
|
Farmville Central
|
DL
|
Traveon Freshwater
|
Northeasterm
|
LB
|
Nolan Groulx
|
Hough
|
WR
|
Billy Hambrook
|
Charlotte Catholic
|
OL
|
Anthony Harris
|
Havelock
|
DB
|
Josh Harris
|
Person
|
DL
|
Sam Hartsell
|
Concord
|
OL
|
Isaiah Helms
|
West Caldwell
|
OL
|
Sam Howell
|
Sun Valley
|
QB
|
Savion Jackson
|
Clayton
|
DL
|
Zonovan Knight
|
Southern Nash
|
RB
|
Lee Kpogba
|
Parkland
|
LB
|
Drew Little
|
North Stanly
|
LS
|
Khalid Martin
|
East Forsyth
|
DB
|
Demetrius Mauney
|
Est Rutherford
|
RB
|
Jaden McKenzie
|
Wake Forest
|
DL
|
JaQuan McMillian
|
West Forsyth
|
DB
|
Shyeam McQueen
|
Scotland County
|
RB
|
Jacob Monk
|
Corinth Holders
|
OL
|
Parker Moorer
|
Mallard Creek
|
OL
|
John Oxce
|
Southwest Guilford
|
DL
|
Jacob Roberts
|
Mallard Creek
|
LB
|
Jaylon Scott
|
Shelby
|
LB
|
Emery Simmons
|
South View
|
WR
|
Welton Spottsville
|
Havelocl
|
WR
|
Mateo Sudipo
|
Wake Forest
|
ATH/WR
|
Drake Thomas
|
Heritage
|
LB
|
Kam Walker
|
Clayton
|
DB
|
Ken Walker
|
Pisgah
|
ATH/TE