Class of 2019 running back AJ Brown of Harlem High School in Harlem, Georgia was one of the many prospects in attendance at the VTO Sports All-American Challenge in Charlotte, NC this past weekend. A qualifier from the VTO Sports Atlanta combine, the 2A All-State selection separated himself from the competition all weekend long. He displayed leadership and determination en route to winning the running back MVP award as well as a selection on the VTO Sports 1st Team All-American roster.

Brown currently holds one scholarship offer from Reinhardt University, a NAIA program in Georgia. However, after a strong performance and a All-American status to add to his resumé, Brown’s recruiting is sure to take off to the next level.

NCPreps.com caught up with the Georgia speedster on the first day of the Challenge to get his thoughts on the event and his recruitment.

What are you looking to accomplish here in Charlotte this weekend?

“Do the best I can and try to win the MVP award.”

Do you have any college scholarship offers?

“Reinhardt University. I am hearing from several other programs as well. We are waiting for my test scores to come in.”

What are your thoughts on the upcoming season for Harlem (GA)?

“Hopefully I can help my team get past the 2nd round of the State playoffs.”