Class of 2019 offensive lineman Michael Smith came to the VTO Sports All-American Challenge held at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte (NC) to get better and to get more exposure. The 6’3 304 pound offensive lineman from Franklinton High School (NC) was very impressive in all phases of the camp and earned the MVP award of the camp’s offensive linemen. With that top performance, Smith earned 1st Team VTO Sports All-American status from the camp.

NCPreps.com caught up with Smith on the first day of the Challenge to get his thoughts on the event and his recruitment.

What are you looking to accomplish here in Charlotte this weekend?

Smith: “Hopefully, come away with the MVP Award for offensive linemen and get my name out there more.”

Do you have any college scholarship offers?

Smith: “Mercer University.”

When did you receive that offer?

Smith: “Two weeks ago at the Georgia OL/DL camp.”

What are your thoughts on the upcoming season for Franklinton?

Smith: “I think we are going to do well this season as long as we keep it together and work as a team.”

Any other camps you going to attend?

Smith: “I’m going to attend Wake Forest University OL/DL Camp and Furman OL/DL Camp.”

Any other schools interested, sending you mail, or anything?

Smith: “I’m communicating with Washington State’s OL Coach and that’s about it.”