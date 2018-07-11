Leesville Road (NC) class of 2019 QB Vincent Amendola has certainly made a name for himself this off-season.

The 6’2, 211 pound gunslinger earned the QB MVP award at the VTO Sports Elite 100 Camp in Durham, NC in April. He looked to build on that performance at the VTO Sports All-American Challenge at Mallard Creek High School, and he did just that.

His leadership and confidence stood out immediately as he drew “wows” from the coaching staff as well as spectators during the competition period. Amendola’s laser precision and timing earned him the most accurate passer award as well as the overall MVP award for the quarterbacks.

A 1st team VTO Sports All-American selection, Amendola says his goals and focus are now geared towards this upcoming season.

As he awaits his first scholarship offer, he has received interest from several programs such as FIU, James Madison, Furman, among others.

NCPreps.com caught up with the talented passer on the first day of the Challenge to get his thoughts on the event and his recruitment.

What are you looking to accomplish here in Charlotte this weekend?

“I want to win the MVP and do the absolute best I possibly can at my position.”

Have you been hearing from any schools recently?

“Yes, I attended the Ole Miss camp and developed a relationship with Coach (Phil) Longo. Also, I attended a 7 on 7 camp at NC State and received an invitation for a private workout.”

What can we expect from Leesville coming into the 2018 season?

“Our goal is to win a State Championship. Last year we got beat in the 2nd round so we’re looking to push past that and go all the way.”

As a quarterback, what do you feel like your biggest strength is?

“I have the ability to throw the ball anywhere on the field with strength and accuracy. Also my leadership skills, if we’re down in a game, I lift everyone up.”