NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks

2021 Consecutive Streaks
NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.
WINNING STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|
1
|
Weddington
|
29
|
2
|
Robbinsville
|
19
|
3
|
Shelby
|
15
|
4
|
Reidsville
|
13
|
5
|
Vance
|
9
|
6
|
Walkertown
|
5
LOSING STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|LOSSES
|
1
|
Jones Senior
|
34
|
2
|
Christ the King
|
25
|
3
|
Madison
|
24
|
4
|
White Oak
|
23
|
4
|
Central Academy
|
23
|
6
|
North Iredell
|
20
|
7
|
Ashley
|
15
|
8
|
Columbia
|
14
|
8
|
Mattamuskeet
|
14
|
8
|
South Garner
|
14
CONSECUTIVE GAMES SCORING STRAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Reidsville
|
327
|
2
|
Tarboro
|
187
|
3
|
Middle Creek
|
170
|
4
|
Havelock
|
168
|
5
|
Wallace-Rose Hill
|
166
|
6
|
Scotland County
|
155
|
7
|
Garner
|
143
|
8
|
North Davidson
|
142
|
9
|
Western Alamance
|
135
|
10
|
DH Conley
|
133
SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Watauga
|
75
|
2
|
Reidsville
|
68
|
3
|
Porter Ridge
|
57
|
4
|
Hibriten
|
48
|
4
|
East Surry
|
48
|
6
|
Eastern Alamance
|
46
|
6
|
AC Reynolds
|
45
|
6
|
Myers Park
|
36
|
9
|
Lee County
|
31
|
9
|
Shelby
|
31