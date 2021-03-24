 NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks
football

2021 Consecutive Streaks

Benji Gosnell and the East Surry Cardinal have scored double figure points in 48 straight game.
Chris Hughes • NCPreps
Staff
@ChrisHughesNC

NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.

WINNING STREAKS
RANK TEAM WINS

1

Weddington

29

2

Robbinsville

19

3

Shelby

15

4

Reidsville

13

5

Vance

9

6

Walkertown

5
Several times with 4 wins.
LOSING STREAKS
RANK TEAM LOSSES

1

Jones Senior

34

2

Christ the King

25

3

Madison

24

4

White Oak

23

4

Central Academy

23

6

North Iredell

20

7

Ashley

15

8

Columbia

14

8

Mattamuskeet

14

8

South Garner

14
Several teams with 13 losses.
CONSECUTIVE GAMES SCORING STRAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Reidsville

327

2

Tarboro

187

3

Middle Creek

170

4

Havelock

168

5

Wallace-Rose Hill

166

6

Scotland County

155

7

Garner

143

8

North Davidson

142

9

Western Alamance

135

10

DH Conley

133
SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES STREAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Watauga

75

2

Reidsville

68

3

Porter Ridge

57

4

Hibriten

48

4

East Surry

48

6

Eastern Alamance

46

6

AC Reynolds

45

6

Myers Park

36

9

Lee County

31

9

Shelby

31
{{ article.author_name }}