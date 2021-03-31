NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks

2021 Consecutive Streaks
NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.
WINNING STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|
1
|
Weddington
|
29
|
2
|
Robbinsville
|
20
|
3
|
Reidsville
|
14
|
4
|
Vance
|
10
LOSING STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|LOSSES
|
1
|
Jones Senior
|
34
|
2
|
Madison
|
24
|
2
|
White Oak
|
24
|
2
|
Central Academy
|
24
|
5
|
North Iredell
|
21
|
6
|
Ashley
|
15
|
6
|
South Garner
|
15
|
8
|
Mattamuskeet
|
14
|
8
|
Columbia
|
14
|
8
|
Western Harnett
|
14
|
8
|
Southern Wayne
|
14
|
8
|
North Gaston
|
14
|
8
|
East Henderson
|
14
|
8
|
Lexington
|
14
CONSECUTIVE GAMES SCORING STRAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Reidsville
|
328
|
2
|
Tarboro
|
188
|
3
|
Middle Creek
|
171
|
4
|
Havelock
|
169
|
5
|
Wallace-Rose Hill
|
167
|
6
|
Scotland County
|
156
|
7
|
Garner
|
144
|
8
|
North Davidson
|
143
|
9
|
Western Alamance
|
136
|
10
|
DH Conley
|
134
SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES STREAKS
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Watauga
|
76
|
2
|
Reidsville
|
69
|
3
|
Porter Ridge
|
58
|
4
|
Hibriten
|
49
|
4
|
East Surry
|
49
|
6
|
AC Reynolds
|
47
|
7
|
Eastern Alamance
|
46
|
8
|
Myers Park
|
37
|
9
|
Lee County
|
32
|
9
|
Shelby
|
32