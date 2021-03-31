 NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 20:24:16 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Consecutive Streaks

Daylan Smothers - Vance HS
Daylan Smothers - Vance HS (Rivals.com)
Chris Hughes • NCPreps
NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.

WINNING STREAKS
RANK TEAM WINS

1

Weddington

29

2

Robbinsville

20

3

Reidsville

14

4

Vance

10
Several times with 5 wins.
LOSING STREAKS
RANK TEAM LOSSES

1

Jones Senior

34

2

Madison

24

2

White Oak

24

2

Central Academy

24

5

North Iredell

21

6

Ashley

15

6

South Garner

15

8

Mattamuskeet

14

8

Columbia

14

8

Western Harnett

14

8

Southern Wayne

14

8

North Gaston

14

8

East Henderson

14

8

Lexington

14
CONSECUTIVE GAMES SCORING STRAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Reidsville

328

2

Tarboro

188

3

Middle Creek

171

4

Havelock

169

5

Wallace-Rose Hill

167

6

Scotland County

156

7

Garner

144

8

North Davidson

143

9

Western Alamance

136

10

DH Conley

134
SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES STREAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Watauga

76

2

Reidsville

69

3

Porter Ridge

58

4

Hibriten

49

4

East Surry

49

6

AC Reynolds

47

7

Eastern Alamance

46

8

Myers Park

37

9

Lee County

32

9

Shelby

32
