NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks

2021 Consecutive Streaks
NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.
|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|
1
|
Weddington
|
31
|
2
|
Robbinsville
|
22
|
3
|
Reidsville
|
16
|
4
|
Hough
|
7
|
4
|
Myers Park
|
7
|
4
|
Hoggard
|
7
|
4
|
Apex Friendship
|
7
|
4
|
Panther Creek
|
7
|
4
|
Princeton
|
7
|
4
|
Pine Lake Prep
|
7
|
4
|
Clinton
|
7
|
4
|
Hibriten
|
7
|
4
|
Mount Pleasant
|
7
|
4
|
Randleman
|
7
|
4
|
Ashe County
|
7
|
4
|
Mount Tabor
|
7
|
4
|
Havelock
|
7
|
4
|
Cleveland
|
7
|
4
|
Kings Mountain
|
7
|
4
|
Lee County
|
7
|
4
|
Western Alamance
|
7
|RANK
|TEAM
|LOSSES
|
1
|
Jones Senior
|
34
|
2
|
Madison
|
25
|
3
|
Central Academy
|
24
|
4
|
North Iredell
|
23
|
5
|
Ashley
|
17
|
5
|
North Gaston
|
17
|
7
|
East Henderson
|
16
|
7
|
Lexington
|
16
|
7
|
Western Harnett
|
16
|
10
|
Southern Wayne
|
15
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Reidsville
|
330
|
2
|
Tarboro
|
189
|
3
|
Middle Creek
|
173
|
4
|
Havelock
|
171
|
5
|
Wallace-Rose Hill
|
169
|
6
|
Scotland County
|
157
|
7
|
Garner
|
146
|
8
|
North Davidson
|
145
|
9
|
Western Alamance
|
138
|
10
|
DH Conley
|
136
|RANK
|TEAM
|GAMES
|
1
|
Watauga
|
78
|
2
|
Reidsville
|
71
|
3
|
Hibriten
|
51
|
3
|
East Surry
|
51
|
5
|
Eastern Alamance
|
48
|
6
|
Myers Park
|
39
|
7
|
Lee County
|
35
|
8
|
Shelby
|
33
|
8
|
Davie County
|
33
|
10
|
Princeton
|
31
|
10
|
Rosewood
|
31
|
10
|
Terry Sanford
|
31
|
10
|
Jacksonville
|
31