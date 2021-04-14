 NCPreps - 2021 Consecutive Streaks
2021 Consecutive Streaks

Tad Hudson (Hough)
Chris Hughes • NCPreps
NCPreps.com's Chris Hughes has compiled some impressive data over the years. Here are four interesting statistical categories that may intrigue you.

WINNING STREAKS
RANK TEAM WINS

1

Weddington

31

2

Robbinsville

22

3

Reidsville

16

4

Hough

7

4

Myers Park

7

4

Hoggard

7

4

Apex Friendship

7

4

Panther Creek

7

4

Princeton

7

4

Pine Lake Prep

7

4

Clinton

7

4

Hibriten

7

4

Mount Pleasant

7

4

Randleman

7

4

Ashe County

7

4

Mount Tabor

7

4

Havelock

7

4

Cleveland

7

4

Kings Mountain

7

4

Lee County

7

4

Western Alamance

7
Several times with 5 wins.
LOSING STREAKS
RANK TEAM LOSSES

1

Jones Senior

34

2

Madison

25

3

Central Academy

24

4

North Iredell

23

5

Ashley

17

5

North Gaston

17

7

East Henderson

16

7

Lexington

16

7

Western Harnett

16

10

Southern Wayne

15
CONSECUTIVE GAMES SCORING STRAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Reidsville

330

2

Tarboro

189

3

Middle Creek

173

4

Havelock

171

5

Wallace-Rose Hill

169

6

Scotland County

157

7

Garner

146

8

North Davidson

145

9

Western Alamance

138

10

DH Conley

136
SCORING IN DOUBLE FIGURES STREAKS
RANK TEAM GAMES

1

Watauga

78

2

Reidsville

71

3

Hibriten

51

3

East Surry

51

5

Eastern Alamance

48

6

Myers Park

39

7

Lee County

35

8

Shelby

33

8

Davie County

33

10

Princeton

31

10

Rosewood

31

10

Terry Sanford

31

10

Jacksonville

31
