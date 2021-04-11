NCPreps - 2021 Hoop State Last Dance All-Star Game

2021 Hoop State Last Dance All-Star Game
ROCK HILL (SC) - The Hoop State Network and Phenom Hoops sponsored the 2021 Hoop State Last Dance All-Star game on Saturday at the Rock Hill Sports Complex. The event featured twenty of the North Carolina’s top high school basketball players.
The West outscored the East 109 to 91 in a game full of dunks and offensive highlights. This fun game was a great send off to the class of 2021!
EAST TEAM
Player Name, High School, Next chapter in basketball career
Lucas Taylor, Heritage High, Wake Forest University
Jaden Cooper, Wayne Country Day, Columbia University
Dontrez Styles, Kinston High, University of North Carolina
Daylen Berry, Panther Creek High, UNC-Charlotte
Sheick Samoura, Fuquay Varina High, Uncommitted
Eric van der Heijden, Millbrook High, Ole Miss University
Kenny Noland, Apex Friendship High, Hotchkiss School (Post-Grad)
Keeyan Itejere, GRACE Christian, Texas University
Terquavion Smith, Farmville-Central High, NC State
Redford Dunton, Millbrook High, Purdue Fort-Wayne
Bobby Pettiford, South Granville, Kansas University
Coaches: Larry Williford (Farmville Central) and Ant Atkinson (Wilson Prep).
WEST TEAM
Player Name, High School, Next chapter in basketball career
KJ Garrett, High Point Christian, Belmont-Abbey
Breon Pass, Reidsville High, NC State
Kadyn Dawkins, Eastern Guilford, Mars Hill
Kuluel Mading, The Burlington School, Uncommitted
Jamarii Thomas, The Burlington School, UNCW
Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian, College of Charleston
Kris Robinson, Combine Academy, Catawba College
Trae Benham, Concord Academy, Lipscomb University
Mike Dudley, Combine Academy, Uncommitted
Jeremy Baker, Liberty Heights, Uncommitted
Jacori Owens, Combine Academy, Youngstown State-
Coaches: Mike Wright (Liberty Heights) and Ryan Bernardi (The Burlington School).