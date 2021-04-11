NCPreps - 2021 Hoop State Last Dance All-Star Game

ROCK HILL (SC) - The Hoop State Network and Phenom Hoops sponsored the 2021 Hoop State Last Dance All-Star game on Saturday at the Rock Hill Sports Complex. The event featured twenty of the North Carolina’s top high school basketball players.

The West outscored the East 109 to 91 in a game full of dunks and offensive highlights. This fun game was a great send off to the class of 2021!





EAST TEAM

Player Name, High School, Next chapter in basketball career

Lucas Taylor, Heritage High, Wake Forest University

Jaden Cooper, Wayne Country Day, Columbia University

Dontrez Styles, Kinston High, University of North Carolina

Daylen Berry, Panther Creek High, UNC-Charlotte

Sheick Samoura, Fuquay Varina High, Uncommitted

Eric van der Heijden, Millbrook High, Ole Miss University

Kenny Noland, Apex Friendship High, Hotchkiss School (Post-Grad)

Keeyan Itejere, GRACE Christian, Texas University

Terquavion Smith, Farmville-Central High, NC State

Redford Dunton, Millbrook High, Purdue Fort-Wayne

Bobby Pettiford, South Granville, Kansas University

Coaches: Larry Williford (Farmville Central) and Ant Atkinson (Wilson Prep).





WEST TEAM

Player Name, High School, Next chapter in basketball career

KJ Garrett, High Point Christian, Belmont-Abbey

Breon Pass, Reidsville High, NC State

Kadyn Dawkins, Eastern Guilford, Mars Hill

Kuluel Mading, The Burlington School, Uncommitted

Jamarii Thomas, The Burlington School, UNCW

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian, College of Charleston

Kris Robinson, Combine Academy, Catawba College

Trae Benham, Concord Academy, Lipscomb University

Mike Dudley, Combine Academy, Uncommitted

Jeremy Baker, Liberty Heights, Uncommitted

Jacori Owens, Combine Academy, Youngstown State-

Coaches: Mike Wright (Liberty Heights) and Ryan Bernardi (The Burlington School).



