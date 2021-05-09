NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Champion Fun Facts

The NCHSAA Football State Championship weekend was packed with great games, players and performances. Here are some fun facts for all 8 state champions:





Murphy 1A

This was Head Coach David Gentry’s 9th state championship at Murphy. Coach Gentry has the most wins in NCHSAA football history with 426.

Tarboro 1AA

The Vikings avenged the 2019 state championship which was headlined by a blowout loss to East Surry. This was the third year in a row that Tarboro and East Surry met in the state championship. Tarboro has won 3 titles in the past 4 years and 6 titles in the past 12 years.

Reidsville 2A

Reidsville won their 19th state championship which adds onto their title of most football state championships in the NCHSAA. This win was also their third straight state championship.Quarterback Kyle Pinnix (Wofford commit) moved into the 10th spot for most Career passing touchdowns in the NCHSAA. Star wide receiver Breon Pass has signed to play basketball at NC State and held multiple D1 offers for football and basketball.

Salisbury 2AA

After finishing 3rd in their competitive conference, Salisbury received a wildcard spot in the playoffs. They were the only team to win the state championship to be a wildcard.Led by star linebacker Jalon Walker who is ranked the #2 player in NC for the class of 2022. Walker is also a Georgia commit and set to be back for the Hornets.

Charlotte Catholic 3A

This is the Cougars 4th state championship in a row. This legendary program was built by coach Jim Oddo who recently passed away in March.

Mount Tabor 3AA

First state championship in program history. Head Coach Tieshun Brown was a senior on the 1998 Mount Tabor state runners up team and an assistant coach on the 2007 state runners up team.

Grimsley 4A

This was Grimsley’s first state championship since 1960 when the school was under the name of Greensboro Senior High. The Whirlies return stars Alonza Barnett, Jeiel Melton, and the #1 player in NC 2022 Travis Shaw.

Vance 4AA

The Cougars are now back to back state champions. This was their last season under the name Vance High School as next year the school will be changing names to Chambers High School. Sophomore RB Daylan Smothers was named the NC High School Heisman in the week leading up to the championship.

Additional Facts

One fourth of the state champions were the Cougars and one fourth of teams playing in the state championships were the Rams.

This may not be a fact but the best uniform award goes to Tarboro’s alternate all-back uniforms and you have to add in Grimsley’s clean silver chrome helmets!

The West went 6-2 this year after going 8-0 last year.

Next season will be the return of no subdivisions leaving only 4 state champions moving forward.

The 2021-2022 football season starts in just 83 days...countdown starts now!