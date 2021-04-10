 NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Pairings
2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Pairings

Deana King
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state football playoff pairings.


1A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 West Columbus (2-3) vs. #8 Pamlico County (4-2)

#4 Rosewood (6-1) vs. #5 Northside-Pinetown (5-2)

#3 Bear Grass Charter (3-1) vs. #6 Perquimans (4-1)

#2 Northampton Co. (1-3) vs. #7 North Duplin (3-4)

West

#1 Elkin (5-1) vs. #8 Andrews (4-2)

#4 Murphy (6-1) vs. #5 Thomas Jefferson (6-0)

#3 Mitchell (6-0) vs. #6 Christ the King (4-3)

#2 Robbinsville (7-0) vs. #7 Winston-Salem Prep (5-2)


1AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Tarboro (5-0) vs. #8 Manteo (2-4)

#4 John A. Holmes (5-0) vs. #5 Princeton (7-0)

#3 East Carteret (5-2) vs. #6 Hobbton (2-5)

#2 Louisburg (4-2) vs. #7 Lakewood (2-5)

West

#1 North Stanly (6-0) vs. #8 Polk County (4-1)

#4 North Rowan (4-2) vs. #5 Community School of Davidson (5-2)

#3 Pine Lake Prep (7-0) vs. #6 Mount Airy (4-2)

#2 East Surry (6-1) vs. #7 North Moore (4-3)


2A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Reidsville (6-0) vs. #8 Southwest Onslow (4-1)

#4 Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3) vs. #5 Red Springs (4-1)

#3 Northeastern (4-0) vs. #6 Kinston (5-1)

#2 Clinton (7-0) vs. #7 Eastern Randolph (4-1)

West

#1 Hendersonville (5-2) vs. #8 Bunker Hill (6-1)

#4 Shelby (5-2) vs. #5 Walkertown (5-0)

#3 Mount Pleasant (7-0) vs. #6 West Lincoln (5-2)

#2 Mountain Heritage (4-1) vs. #7 Forbush (6-0)


2AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Washington (5-1) vs. #8 South Granville (5-2)

#4 Croatan (6-1) vs. #5 McMichael (2-5)

#3 Southwest Edgecombe (5-2) vs. #6 Roanoke Rapids (5-1)

#2 St. Pauls (5-0) vs. #7 Randleman (7-0)

West

#1 North Davidson (6-1) vs. #8 Pisgah (6-1)

#4 Ashe County (7-0) vs. #5 Oak Grove (5-2)

#3 Hibriten (7-0) vs. #6 Burns (5-2)

#2 Maiden (6-0) vs. #7 Salisbury (5-2)


3A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Rocky Mount (6-1) vs. #8 Eastern Alamance (5-1)

#4 Terry Sanford (6-1) vs. #5 Western Alamance (7-0)

#3 Havelock (7-0) vs. #6 Southern Guilford (5-2)

#2 Northwood (5-2) vs. #7 West Carteret (5-2)

West

#1 A.C. Reynolds (6-1) vs. #8 West Rowan (4-2)

#4 Charlotte Catholic (5-1) vs. #5 Crest (6-1)

#3 Kings Mountain (7-0) vs. #6 J.M. Robinson (5-2)

#2 Statesville (5-1) vs. #7 Monroe (5-2)


3AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Cleveland (7-0) vs. #8 Southern Durham (5-1)

#4 J.H. Rose (6-0) vs. #5 Lee County (7-0)

#3 West Brunswick (5-1) vs. #6 Chapel Hill (5-1)

#2 Southeast Guilford (6-1) vs. #7 Clayton (6-1)

West

#1 Watauga (5-1) vs. #8 Dudley (6-1)

#4 A.L. Brown (6-1) vs. #5 T.C. Roberson (6-1)

#3 Weddington (6-0) vs. #6 Asheville (5-2)

#2 Mount Tabor (7-0) vs. #7 Alexander Central (5-2)


4A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Cardinal Gibbons (6-0) vs. #8 Pine Forest (4-2)

#4 Richmond (3-0) vs. #5 Middle Creek (6-1)

#3 New Bern (5-1) vs. #6 Scotland (4-1)

#2 South View (6-1) vs. #7 Jack Britt (4-1)

West

#1 Grimsley (6-0) vs. #8 East Forsyth (3-3)

#4 South Caldwell (3-2) vs. #5 Hillside (5-1)

#3 Glenn (5-1) vs. #6 Butler (6-1)

#2 Providence (6-1) vs. #7 Hickory Ridge (5-2)


4AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Apex Friendship (7-0) vs. #8 Pinecrest (5-2)

#4 Millbrook (5-2) vs. #5 Wake Forest (5-1)

#3 Hoggard vs #6 Leesville Road (5-2)

#2 Rolesville (6-0) vs. #7 Holly Springs (4-3)

West

#1 Hough (7-0) vs. #8 Green Hope (4-1)

#4 Ardrey Kell (6-1) vs. #5 Z.B. Vance (6-1)

#3 Panther Creek (7-0) vs. #6 Olympic (6-1)

#2 Myers Park (7-0) vs. #7 Northwest Guilford (6-1)


