NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Scores

2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Scores
Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state football playoff scores.
1A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Pamlico 50, West Columbus 8
Northside-Pinetown 35, Rosewood 34
Bear Grass Charter 48, Perquimans 42
Northampton 36, North Duplin 0
West
Elkin 35, Andrews 28
Murphy 28, Thomas Jefferson 20
Mitchell 56, Christ the King 0
Robbinsville 42, Winston-Salem Prep 40 2OT
1AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Tarboro 62, Manteo 7
John A. Holmes 39, Princeton 28
East Carteret 60, Hobbton 40
Louisburg 50, Lakewood 0
West
Polk County advances over North Stanly (covid)
North Rowan 66, Community School of Davidson 26
Pine Lake Prep 33, Mount Airy 27
East Surry 62, North Moore 6
2A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Reidsville 50, SW Onslow 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Red Springs 28
Northeastern 48, Kinston 39
Eastern Randolph 42, Clinton 40
West
Hendersonville 42, Bunker Hill 14
Shelby 42, Walkertown 6
Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20
Mountain Heritage 46, Forbush 21
2AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Washington 35, South Granville 0
Croatan 55, McMichael 7
Southwest Edgecombe 33, Roanoke Rapids 12
St. Pauls 35, Randleman 9
West
North Davidson 40, Pisgah 14
Oak Grove 17, Ashe County 12
Burns 13, Hibriten 12
Salisbury 52, Maiden 12
3A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Eastern Alamance 42, Rocky Mount 28
Western Alamance 38, Terry Sanford 13
Havelock 56, Southern Guilford 14
Northwood 17, West Carteret 0
West
A.C. Reynolds 14, West Rowan 7
Charlotte Catholic 28, Crest 21
Kings Mountain 49, J.M. Robinson 6
Monroe 47, Statesville 21
3AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Cleveland 49, Southern Durham 0
Lee County 35, J.H. Rose 26
West Brunswick 42, Chapel Hill 35
Clayton 31, Southeast Guilford 17
West
Dudley 28, Watauga 8
T.C Roberson 36, A.L. Brown 29
Weddington 42, Asheville 0
Mount Tabor 36, Alexander Central 7
4A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Cardinal Gibbons 49, Pine Forest 7
Richmond 51, Middle Creek 27
New Bern 37, Scotland 16
South View 20, Jack Britt 7
West
Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13
Hillside 42. South Caldwell 26
Butler 42, Glenn 7
Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34
4AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Pinecrest 24, Apex Friendship 17 7
Wake Forest 30, Millbrook 27
Hoggard defeated Leesville Road (covid)
Rolesville 41, Holly Springs 0
West
Hough 43, Green Hope 15
Vance 44, Ardrey Kell 28
Panther Creek 21, Olympic 14
Myers Park 63, Northwest Guilford 18