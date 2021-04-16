NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Scores

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state football playoff scores.





1A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Pamlico 50, West Columbus 8

Northside-Pinetown 35, Rosewood 34

Bear Grass Charter 48, Perquimans 42

Northampton 36, North Duplin 0

West

Elkin 35, Andrews 28

Murphy 28, Thomas Jefferson 20

Mitchell 56, Christ the King 0

Robbinsville 42, Winston-Salem Prep 40 2OT





1AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Tarboro 62, Manteo 7

John A. Holmes 39, Princeton 28

East Carteret 60, Hobbton 40

Louisburg 50, Lakewood 0

West

Polk County advances over North Stanly (covid)

North Rowan 66, Community School of Davidson 26

Pine Lake Prep 33, Mount Airy 27

East Surry 62, North Moore 6





2A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Reidsville 50, SW Onslow 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Red Springs 28

Northeastern 48, Kinston 39

Eastern Randolph 42, Clinton 40

West

Hendersonville 42, Bunker Hill 14

Shelby 42, Walkertown 6

Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20

Mountain Heritage 46, Forbush 21





2AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Washington 35, South Granville 0

Croatan 55, McMichael 7

Southwest Edgecombe 33, Roanoke Rapids 12

St. Pauls 35, Randleman 9

West

North Davidson 40, Pisgah 14

Oak Grove 17, Ashe County 12

Burns 13, Hibriten 12

Salisbury 52, Maiden 12





3A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Eastern Alamance 42, Rocky Mount 28

Western Alamance 38, Terry Sanford 13

Havelock 56, Southern Guilford 14

Northwood 17, West Carteret 0

West

A.C. Reynolds 14, West Rowan 7

Charlotte Catholic 28, Crest 21

Kings Mountain 49, J.M. Robinson 6

Monroe 47, Statesville 21





3AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Cleveland 49, Southern Durham 0

Lee County 35, J.H. Rose 26

West Brunswick 42, Chapel Hill 35

Clayton 31, Southeast Guilford 17

West

Dudley 28, Watauga 8

T.C Roberson 36, A.L. Brown 29

Weddington 42, Asheville 0

Mount Tabor 36, Alexander Central 7





4A Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Cardinal Gibbons 49, Pine Forest 7

Richmond 51, Middle Creek 27

New Bern 37, Scotland 16

South View 20, Jack Britt 7

West

Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13

Hillside 42. South Caldwell 26

Butler 42, Glenn 7

Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34





4AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Pinecrest 24, Apex Friendship 17 7

Wake Forest 30, Millbrook 27

Hoggard defeated Leesville Road (covid)

Rolesville 41, Holly Springs 0

West

Hough 43, Green Hope 15

Vance 44, Ardrey Kell 28

Panther Creek 21, Olympic 14

Myers Park 63, Northwest Guilford 18



