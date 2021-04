NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Football Playoff Scores

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state football playoff scores.

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#5 Northside-Pinetown (7-2) 43, #8 Pamlico County (5-3) 32

#2 Northampton Co. (3-3) 42, #3 Bear Grass Charter (4-2) 22

WEST

#4 Murphy (8-1) 29, #1 Elkin (6-2) 24

#2 Robbinsville (8-0) 28, #3 Mitchell (7-1) 20

1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#1 Tarboro (7-0) 63, #4 John A. Holmes (6-1) 21

#2 Louisburg (6-2) 42, #3 East Carteret (6-3) 22

WEST

#8 Polk County (5-1) 30, #4 North Rowan (5-3) 27

#2 East Surry (8-1) 48, #3 Pine Lake Prep (8-1) 6

2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#1 Reidsville (8-0) 49, #4 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-4) 15

#3 Northeastern (5-0) vs. #7 Eastern Randolph (5-1); ppd. 4/24 @ 1 pm @ Hertford Co.

WEST

#1 Hendersonville (7-2) 33, #4 Shelby (6-3) 31

#2 Mountain Heritage (6-1) 26, #3 Mount Pleasant (8-1) 15

2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#1 Washington (7-1) 29, #4 Croatan (7-2) 14

#2 St. Pauls (7-0) 14, #3 Southwest Edgecombe (6-3) 0

WEST

#1 North Davidson (8-1) 34, #5 Oak Grove (6-3) 23

#7 Salisbury (7-2) 10, #6 Burns (6-3) 7

3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#5 Western Alamance (9-0) 14, #8 Eastern Alamance (6-2) 7

#3 Havelock (9-0) 32, #2 Northwood (6-3) 7

WEST

#4 Charlotte Catholic (8-1) 27, #1 A.C. Reynolds (7-2) 0

#7 Monroe (7-2) 35, #3 Kings Mountain (8-1) 21

3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#1 Cleveland (9-0) 38, #5 Lee County (8-1) 16

#7 Clayton (8-1) 27, #3 West Brunswick (6-2) 13

WEST

#8 Dudley (8-1) 77, #5 T.C. Roberson (7-2) 33

#2 Mount Tabor (9-0) 21, #3 Weddington (7-1) 10

4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#1 Cardinal Gibbons (8-0) 28, #4 Richmond (4-1) 14

#3 New Bern (7-1) 27, #2 South View (7-2) 16

WEST

#1 Grimsley (8-0) 42, #5 Hillside (6-2) 7

#6 Butler (8-1) 35, #2 Providence (7-2) 0

4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND SCORES

EAST

#5 Wake Forest (7-1) 35, #8 Pinecrest (6-3) 21

#2 Rolesville (8-0) 47, #3 Hoggard (7-1) 30

WEST

#5 Z.B. Vance (8-1) 24, #1 Hough (8-1) 10

#2 Myers Park (9-0) 27, #3 Panther Creek (8-1) 21