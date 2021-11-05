2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Games/Results
Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football games and results for the first round.
2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE
Southeast Halifax 34, Weldon 6
Perquimans 51, Northwest Halifax
Riverside-Martin 48, Chatham Central 0
#5 Rosewood (5-2), BYE
North Edgecombe 62, East Columbus 38
Warren County 32, Pamlico 22
#4 Northampton County (8-2), BYE
#3 North Moore (9-1), BYE
Gates County 34, North Duplin 0
Pender won by forfeit over Lejeune
West Columbus 43, Bertie 0
Southside 48, South Creek 0
KIPP Pride 44, Jones Senior 22
Hobbton 56, Lakewood 21
#2 Northside-Pinetown (9-1), BYE
West
#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0), BYE
Draughn 56, Elkin 9
Mountain Heritage 51, Albemarle 0
Murphy 58, Alleghany 20
Thomas Jefferson 39, Avery 7
North Rowan 62, Bessemer City 0
Cherokee 36, Cherryville 15
Robbinsville 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14
Mitchell 49, South Davidson 10
Swain County 40, Hayesville 13
Thomasville 62, Highland Tech 0
South Stokes 28, Christ the King 16
Starmount 65, South Stanly 8
Andrews 34, Bishop McGuinness 6
East Wilkes 24, North Stokes (4-6) 0
Mount Airy 75, Union Academy 0
2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Princeton 56, Bunn 20
Kinston 27, Eastern Wayne 21
Nash Central 29, SW Onslow 28
South Granville 44, Midway 21
St. Pauls 56, Goldsboro 0
Roanoke Rapids 34, Bartlett Yancey 14
James Kenan 41, East Bladen 34
Whiteville 56, Camden County 0
Northeastern 52, East Carteret 8
Holmes 28, North Pitt 22
Cummings 36, Greene Central 28
Washington 63, South Columbus 36
West Craven 54, North Lenoir 6
Wallace Rose Hill 71, SW Edgecombe 36
Clinton 48, Hertford 44
East Duplin 63, West Bladen 0
West
Shelby 55, Owen 3
Polk County 29, Southwestern Randolph 14
Forest Hills 27, Providence Grove 26
East Gaston 57, Community School of Davidson 39
Hendersonville 42, West Stanly 0
Burns 56, McMichael 14
Chase 47, Pine Lake Prep 8
Reidsville 49, Randleman 7
Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7
West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 7
Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6
Bunker Hill 21, East Davidson 7
Monroe 57, Lincolnton 13
JM Robinson 33, West Stokes 14
#18 North Surry (5-4) at #15 Forbush (7-3) - ppd Sat
East Surry 30, Newton-Conover 6
2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Eastern Alamance 56, East Wake 12
Havelock 33, Rocky Mount 28
Westover 46, Vance County 8
North Brunswick 47, South Brunswick 30
Lee County 59, West Johnston 15
Southern Nash 49, White Oak 9
Jacksonville 22, Western Alamance 8
Hunt 28, Franklinton 14
Seventy-First 28, West Brunswick 6
Williams 48, Fike 24
J.H. Rose 45, Croatan 24
Terry Sanford 64, Currituck County 40
West Carteret 24, Cape Fear 7
Scotland County 35, Southern Durham 13
Smithfield-Selma 54, South Johnston 14
Northern Nash 24, Northwood 17
West
Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20
South Point 41, Eastern Guilford 31
Forestview 36, Erwin 19
Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19
North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14
Hickory 37, Smoky Mountain 34
West Rowan 34, North Lincoln 28
Crest 28, Carson 7
Dudley 60, North Henderson 0
Ledford 28, Central Davidson 21
West Charlotte 34, Cramer 10
Kings Mountain 21, Franklin 17
Hibriten 14, Freedom 13
Concord 34, Tuscola 14
East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14
Statesville 49, Enka 0
2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
Richmond County 52, Jack Britt 14
Leesville Road 27, Holly Springs 13
Knightdale 27, Middle Creek 14
Pine Forest 28, Jordan 21
Hillside 45, DH Conley 38
Millbrook 49, Garner 14
Rolesville 56, Pinecrest 32
New Bern 56, Wakefield 49
Cleveland 56, Chapel Hill 14
Laney 17, Fuquay-Varina 7
Cardinal Gibbons 48, New Hanover 10
Heritage 34, Clayton 12
Hoggard 35, Corinth Holders 0
South View 31, Sanderson 24
Panther Creek 49, Southern Alamance 36
Wake Forest 47, Hoke County 0
West
Hough 52, Page 3
South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21
Mallard Creek 29, Butler 8
Asheville 61, Davie County 28
Glenn 7, Providence 3
Myers Park 44, Mooresville 26
East Forsyth 49, SE Guilford 0
Ardrey Kell 62, NW Guilford 7
Weddington 35, North Mecklenburg 6
Marvin Ridge 20, Charlotte Catholic 19
Cuthbertson 42, Watauga 31
Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21
Hickory Ridge 31, AC Reynolds 7
Julius Chambers 73, South Caldwell 20
Porter Ridge 27, Reagan 21
Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8