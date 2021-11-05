2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Games/Results

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football games and results for the first round.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

Southeast Halifax 34, Weldon 6

Perquimans 51, Northwest Halifax

Riverside-Martin 48, Chatham Central 0

#5 Rosewood (5-2), BYE

North Edgecombe 62, East Columbus 38

Warren County 32, Pamlico 22

#4 Northampton County (8-2), BYE

#3 North Moore (9-1), BYE

Gates County 34, North Duplin 0

Pender won by forfeit over Lejeune

West Columbus 43, Bertie 0

Southside 48, South Creek 0

KIPP Pride 44, Jones Senior 22

Hobbton 56, Lakewood 21

#2 Northside-Pinetown (9-1), BYE

West

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0), BYE

Draughn 56, Elkin 9

Mountain Heritage 51, Albemarle 0

Murphy 58, Alleghany 20

Thomas Jefferson 39, Avery 7

North Rowan 62, Bessemer City 0

Cherokee 36, Cherryville 15

Robbinsville 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14

Mitchell 49, South Davidson 10

Swain County 40, Hayesville 13

Thomasville 62, Highland Tech 0

South Stokes 28, Christ the King 16

Starmount 65, South Stanly 8

Andrews 34, Bishop McGuinness 6

East Wilkes 24, North Stokes (4-6) 0

Mount Airy 75, Union Academy 0





2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Princeton 56, Bunn 20

Kinston 27, Eastern Wayne 21

Nash Central 29, SW Onslow 28

South Granville 44, Midway 21

St. Pauls 56, Goldsboro 0

Roanoke Rapids 34, Bartlett Yancey 14

James Kenan 41, East Bladen 34

Whiteville 56, Camden County 0

Northeastern 52, East Carteret 8

Holmes 28, North Pitt 22

Cummings 36, Greene Central 28

Washington 63, South Columbus 36

West Craven 54, North Lenoir 6

Wallace Rose Hill 71, SW Edgecombe 36

Clinton 48, Hertford 44

East Duplin 63, West Bladen 0

West

Shelby 55, Owen 3

Polk County 29, Southwestern Randolph 14

Forest Hills 27, Providence Grove 26

East Gaston 57, Community School of Davidson 39

Hendersonville 42, West Stanly 0

Burns 56, McMichael 14

Chase 47, Pine Lake Prep 8

Reidsville 49, Randleman 7

Maiden 37, Mount Pleasant 7

West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 7

Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6

Bunker Hill 21, East Davidson 7

Monroe 57, Lincolnton 13

JM Robinson 33, West Stokes 14

#18 North Surry (5-4) at #15 Forbush (7-3) - ppd Sat

East Surry 30, Newton-Conover 6





2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Eastern Alamance 56, East Wake 12

Havelock 33, Rocky Mount 28

Westover 46, Vance County 8

North Brunswick 47, South Brunswick 30

Lee County 59, West Johnston 15

Southern Nash 49, White Oak 9

Jacksonville 22, Western Alamance 8

Hunt 28, Franklinton 14

Seventy-First 28, West Brunswick 6

Williams 48, Fike 24

J.H. Rose 45, Croatan 24

Terry Sanford 64, Currituck County 40

West Carteret 24, Cape Fear 7

Scotland County 35, Southern Durham 13

Smithfield-Selma 54, South Johnston 14

Northern Nash 24, Northwood 17

West

Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20

South Point 41, Eastern Guilford 31

Forestview 36, Erwin 19

Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19

North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14

Hickory 37, Smoky Mountain 34

West Rowan 34, North Lincoln 28

Crest 28, Carson 7

Dudley 60, North Henderson 0

Ledford 28, Central Davidson 21

West Charlotte 34, Cramer 10

Kings Mountain 21, Franklin 17

Hibriten 14, Freedom 13

Concord 34, Tuscola 14

East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14

Statesville 49, Enka 0





2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

Richmond County 52, Jack Britt 14

Leesville Road 27, Holly Springs 13

Knightdale 27, Middle Creek 14

Pine Forest 28, Jordan 21

Hillside 45, DH Conley 38

Millbrook 49, Garner 14

Rolesville 56, Pinecrest 32

New Bern 56, Wakefield 49

Cleveland 56, Chapel Hill 14

Laney 17, Fuquay-Varina 7

Cardinal Gibbons 48, New Hanover 10

Heritage 34, Clayton 12

Hoggard 35, Corinth Holders 0

South View 31, Sanderson 24

Panther Creek 49, Southern Alamance 36

Wake Forest 47, Hoke County 0

West

Hough 52, Page 3

South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21

Mallard Creek 29, Butler 8

Asheville 61, Davie County 28

Glenn 7, Providence 3

Myers Park 44, Mooresville 26

East Forsyth 49, SE Guilford 0

Ardrey Kell 62, NW Guilford 7

Weddington 35, North Mecklenburg 6

Marvin Ridge 20, Charlotte Catholic 19

Cuthbertson 42, Watauga 31

Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21

Hickory Ridge 31, AC Reynolds 7

Julius Chambers 73, South Caldwell 20

Porter Ridge 27, Reagan 21

Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8








