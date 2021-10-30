 NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings
2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings

Deana King • NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

#16 Southeast Halifax (4-6) vs. #17 Weldon (3-4)

#8 Perquimans (6-2) vs. #25 Northwest Halifax (2-6)

#9 Riverside-Martin (5-3) vs. #24 Chatham Central (1-7)

#5 Rosewood (5-2), BYE

#12 North Edgecombe (5-5) vs. #21 East Columbus (3-5)

#13 Pamlico County (3-6) vs. #20 Warren County (3-6)

#4 Northampton County (8-2), BYE

#3 North Moore (9-1), BYE

#14 Gates County (3-4) vs. #19 North Duplin (3-6)

#6 Pender (6-3) vs. #27 Lejeune (0-10)

#11 West Columbus (4-5) vs. #22 Bertie (1-6)

#7 Southside (9-1) vs. #26 South Creek (0-10)

#10 KIPP Pride (5-3) vs. #23 Jones Senior (2-7)

#15 Hobbton (4-6) vs. #18 Lakewood (4-6)

#2 Northside-Pinetown (9-1), BYE

West

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0), BYE

#16 Draughn (5-5) vs. #17 Elkin (3-6)

#8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) vs. #25 Albemarle (2-7)

#9 Murphy (6-4) vs. #24 Alleghany (2-7)

#5 Thomas Jefferson (6-3) vs. #28 Avery County (1-9)

#12 North Rowan (6-3) vs. #21 Bessemer City (2-8)

#13 Cherokee (5-4) vs. #20 Cherryville (3-7)

#4 Robbinsville (6-3) vs. #29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8)

#3 Mitchell (8-2) vs. #30 South Davidson (1-8)

#14 Swain County (4-5) vs. #19 Hayesville (3-7)

#6 Thomasville (7-2) vs. #27 Highland Tech (0-9)

#11 South Stokes (5-4) vs. #22 Christ the King (3-7)

#7 Starmount (6-4) vs. #26 South Stanly (2-7)

#10 Andrews (6-3) vs. #23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7)

#15 East Wilkes (4-6) vs. #18 North Stokes (4-6)

#2 Mount Airy (10-0) vs. #31 Union Academy (0-10)

2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Princeton (9-0) vs. #32 Bunn (3-7)

#16 Eastern Wayne (8-2) vs. #17 Kinston (7-3)

#8 Nash Central (5-5) vs. #25 Southwest Onslow (2-7)

#9 South Granville (4-6) vs. #24 Midway (6-4)

#5 St. Pauls (8-0) vs. #28 Goldsboro (4-6)

#12 Roanoke Rapids (6-4) vs. #21 Bartlett Yancey (6-3)

#13 James Kenan (5-3) vs. #20 East Bladen (4-6)

#4 Whiteville (9-0) vs. #29 Camden County (4-6)

#3 Northeastern (9-0) vs. #30 East Carteret (4-5)

#14 John A. Holmes (7-2) vs. #19 North Pitt (7-3)

#6 Cummings (8-1-1) vs. #27 Greene Central (4-6)

#11 Washington (9-0) vs. #22 South Columbus (3-4)

#7 West Craven (5-3) vs. #26 North Lenoir (4-5)

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) vs. #23 SouthWest Edgecombe (3-6)

#15 Clinton (7-2) vs. #18 Hertford County (7-3)

#2 East Duplin (9-1) vs. #31 West Bladen (3-5)

West

#1 Shelby (9-1) vs. #32 Owen (4-6)

#16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2) vs. #17 Polk County (6-3)

#8 Providence Grove (8-2) vs. #25 Forest Hills (6-4)

#9 Community School of Davidson (8-2) vs. #24 East Gaston (6-4)

#5 Hendersonville (8-1) vs. #28 West Stanly (3-5)

#12 Burns (7-3) vs. #21 McMichael (7-3)

#13 Chase (9-1) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3)

#4 Reidsville (9-0) vs. #29 Randleman (4-6)

#3 Maiden (10-0) vs. #30 Mount Pleasant (6-4)

#14 West Lincoln (8-2) vs. #19 Surry Central (6-4)

#6 Salisbury (9-0) vs. #27 North Forsyth (5-5)

#11 Bunker Hill (9-1) vs. #22 East Davidson (6-4)

#7 Monroe (6-1) vs. #26 Lincolnton (4-6)

#10 J.M. Robinson (9-1) vs. #23 West Stokes (5-4)

#15 Forbush (7-3) vs. #18 North Surry (5-4)

#2 East Surry (9-0) vs. #31 Newton-Conover (3-6)

2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) vs. #32 East Wake (3-7)

#16 Havelock (6-3) vs. #17 Rocky Mount (5-5)

#8 Westover (8-1) vs. #25 Vance County (7-2)

#9 North Brunswick (6-4) vs. #24 South Brunswick (6-4)

#5 Lee County (7-3) vs. #28 West Johnston (5-5)

#12 Southern Nash (8-1) vs. #21 White Oak (8-2)

#13 Jacksonville (7-2) vs. #20 Western Alamance (4-5-1)

#4 Hunt (8-2) vs. #29 Franklinton (4-6)

#3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 West Brunswick (3-6)

#14 Fike (7-2) vs. #19 Williams (6-4)

#6 J.H. Rose (6-4) vs. #27 Croatan (4-6)

#11 Currituck County (5-5) vs. #22 Terry Sanford (6-3)

#7 West Carteret (7-2) vs. #26 Cape Fear (6-3)

#10 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #23 Scotland County (5-4)

#15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) vs. #18 South Johnston (8-2)

#2 Northern Nash (9-1) vs. #31 Northwood (4-5)

West

#1 Pisgah (9-1) vs. #32 Southern Guilford (4-6)

#16 South Point (7-3) vs. #17 Eastern Guilford (7-2)

#8 Erwin (6-4) vs. #25 Forestview (5-5)

#9 Parkwood (5-2) vs. #24 Rockingham County (5-4)

#5 North Davidson (6-3) vs. #28 West Henderson (3-7)

#12 Smoky Mountain (7-2) vs. #21 Hickory (6-4)

#13 North Lincoln (8-2) vs. #20 West Rowan (6-3)

#4 Crest (7-2) vs. #29 Jesse Carson (4-5)

#3 Dudley (9-1) vs. #30 North Henderson (4-6)

#14 Ledford (7-3) vs. #19 Central Davidson (7-2)

#6 West Charlotte (6-3) vs. #27 Stuart Cramer (5-5)

#11 Kings Mountain (8-2) vs. #22 Franklin (6-4)

#7 Hibriten (6-3) vs. #26 Freedom (5-4)

#10 Concord (6-3) vs. #23 Tuscola (6-4)

#15 Oak Grove (7-2) vs. #18 East Lincoln (7-3)

#2 Statesville (9-0) vs. #31 Enka (4-6)

2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Richmond County (9-1) vs. #32 Jack Britt (4-5)

#16 Leesville Road (7-2) vs. #17 Holly Springs (7-3)

#8 Middle Creek (8-2) vs. #25 Knightdale (4-5)

#9 Pine Forest (9-1) vs. #24 Jordan (4-4)

#5 Hillside (7-2) vs. #28 D.H. Conley (4-6)

#12 Millbrook (9-1) vs. #21 Garner (4-4)

#13 Pinecrest (8-2) vs. #20 Rolesville (5-5)

#4 New Bern (9-1) vs. #29 Wakefield (4-6)

#3 Cleveland (9-0) vs. #30 Chapel Hill (7-3)

#14 Fuquay-Varina (7-3) vs. #19 Laney (8-2)

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) vs. #27 New Hanover (5-5)

#11 Heritage (9-1) vs. #22 Clayton (5-5)

#7 Hoggard (9-1) vs. #26 Corinth Holders (4-5)

#10 South View (8-2) vs. #23 Sanderson (5-3)

#15 Southern Alamance (8-2) vs. #18 Panther Creek (7-3)

#2 Wake Forest (7-3) vs. #31 Hoke County (4-6)

West

#1 Hough (10-0) vs. #32 Page (4-6)

#16 South Mecklenburg (8-2) vs. #17 West Forsyth (5-4)

#8 Butler (7-2) vs. #25 Mallard Creek (4-4)

#9 Asheville (8-2) vs. #24 Davie (6-4)

#5 Glenn (7-2) vs. #28 Providence (6-4)

#12 Myers Park (7-3) vs. #21 Mooresville (6-4)

#13 East Forsyth (8-1) vs. #21 Southeast Guilford (7-3)

#4 Ardrey Kell (7-2) vs. #29 Northwest Guilford (5-5)

#3 Weddington (9-1) vs. #30 North Mecklenburg (5-4)

#14 Marvin Ridge (7-2) vs. #19 Charlotte Catholic (7-2)

#6 Watauga (8-2) vs. #27 Cuthbertson (4-6)

#11 Northern Guilford (9-1) vs. #22 Lake Norman (7-3)

#7 Hickory Ridge (8-2) vs. #26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3)

#10 Julius Chambers (9-1) vs. #23 South Caldwell (7-2)

#15 Reagan (7-3) vs. #18 Porter Ridge (6-2)

#2 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #31 Cox Mill (5-5)

