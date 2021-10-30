Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

#16 Southeast Halifax (4-6) vs. #17 Weldon (3-4)

#8 Perquimans (6-2) vs. #25 Northwest Halifax (2-6)

#9 Riverside-Martin (5-3) vs. #24 Chatham Central (1-7)

#5 Rosewood (5-2), BYE

#12 North Edgecombe (5-5) vs. #21 East Columbus (3-5)

#13 Pamlico County (3-6) vs. #20 Warren County (3-6)

#4 Northampton County (8-2), BYE

#3 North Moore (9-1), BYE

#14 Gates County (3-4) vs. #19 North Duplin (3-6)

#6 Pender (6-3) vs. #27 Lejeune (0-10)

#11 West Columbus (4-5) vs. #22 Bertie (1-6)

#7 Southside (9-1) vs. #26 South Creek (0-10)

#10 KIPP Pride (5-3) vs. #23 Jones Senior (2-7)

#15 Hobbton (4-6) vs. #18 Lakewood (4-6)

#2 Northside-Pinetown (9-1), BYE

West

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0), BYE

#16 Draughn (5-5) vs. #17 Elkin (3-6)

#8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) vs. #25 Albemarle (2-7)

#9 Murphy (6-4) vs. #24 Alleghany (2-7)

#5 Thomas Jefferson (6-3) vs. #28 Avery County (1-9)

#12 North Rowan (6-3) vs. #21 Bessemer City (2-8)

#13 Cherokee (5-4) vs. #20 Cherryville (3-7)

#4 Robbinsville (6-3) vs. #29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8)

#3 Mitchell (8-2) vs. #30 South Davidson (1-8)

#14 Swain County (4-5) vs. #19 Hayesville (3-7)

#6 Thomasville (7-2) vs. #27 Highland Tech (0-9)

#11 South Stokes (5-4) vs. #22 Christ the King (3-7)

#7 Starmount (6-4) vs. #26 South Stanly (2-7)

#10 Andrews (6-3) vs. #23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7)

#15 East Wilkes (4-6) vs. #18 North Stokes (4-6)

#2 Mount Airy (10-0) vs. #31 Union Academy (0-10)

2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Princeton (9-0) vs. #32 Bunn (3-7)

#16 Eastern Wayne (8-2) vs. #17 Kinston (7-3)

#8 Nash Central (5-5) vs. #25 Southwest Onslow (2-7)

#9 South Granville (4-6) vs. #24 Midway (6-4)

#5 St. Pauls (8-0) vs. #28 Goldsboro (4-6)

#12 Roanoke Rapids (6-4) vs. #21 Bartlett Yancey (6-3)

#13 James Kenan (5-3) vs. #20 East Bladen (4-6)

#4 Whiteville (9-0) vs. #29 Camden County (4-6)

#3 Northeastern (9-0) vs. #30 East Carteret (4-5)

#14 John A. Holmes (7-2) vs. #19 North Pitt (7-3)

#6 Cummings (8-1-1) vs. #27 Greene Central (4-6)

#11 Washington (9-0) vs. #22 South Columbus (3-4)

#7 West Craven (5-3) vs. #26 North Lenoir (4-5)

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) vs. #23 SouthWest Edgecombe (3-6)

#15 Clinton (7-2) vs. #18 Hertford County (7-3)

#2 East Duplin (9-1) vs. #31 West Bladen (3-5)

West

#1 Shelby (9-1) vs. #32 Owen (4-6)

#16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2) vs. #17 Polk County (6-3)

#8 Providence Grove (8-2) vs. #25 Forest Hills (6-4)

#9 Community School of Davidson (8-2) vs. #24 East Gaston (6-4)

#5 Hendersonville (8-1) vs. #28 West Stanly (3-5)

#12 Burns (7-3) vs. #21 McMichael (7-3)

#13 Chase (9-1) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3)

#4 Reidsville (9-0) vs. #29 Randleman (4-6)

#3 Maiden (10-0) vs. #30 Mount Pleasant (6-4)

#14 West Lincoln (8-2) vs. #19 Surry Central (6-4)

#6 Salisbury (9-0) vs. #27 North Forsyth (5-5)

#11 Bunker Hill (9-1) vs. #22 East Davidson (6-4)

#7 Monroe (6-1) vs. #26 Lincolnton (4-6)

#10 J.M. Robinson (9-1) vs. #23 West Stokes (5-4)

#15 Forbush (7-3) vs. #18 North Surry (5-4)

#2 East Surry (9-0) vs. #31 Newton-Conover (3-6)

2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) vs. #32 East Wake (3-7)

#16 Havelock (6-3) vs. #17 Rocky Mount (5-5)

#8 Westover (8-1) vs. #25 Vance County (7-2)

#9 North Brunswick (6-4) vs. #24 South Brunswick (6-4)

#5 Lee County (7-3) vs. #28 West Johnston (5-5)

#12 Southern Nash (8-1) vs. #21 White Oak (8-2)

#13 Jacksonville (7-2) vs. #20 Western Alamance (4-5-1)

#4 Hunt (8-2) vs. #29 Franklinton (4-6)

#3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 West Brunswick (3-6)

#14 Fike (7-2) vs. #19 Williams (6-4)

#6 J.H. Rose (6-4) vs. #27 Croatan (4-6)

#11 Currituck County (5-5) vs. #22 Terry Sanford (6-3)

#7 West Carteret (7-2) vs. #26 Cape Fear (6-3)

#10 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #23 Scotland County (5-4)

#15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) vs. #18 South Johnston (8-2)

#2 Northern Nash (9-1) vs. #31 Northwood (4-5)

West

#1 Pisgah (9-1) vs. #32 Southern Guilford (4-6)

#16 South Point (7-3) vs. #17 Eastern Guilford (7-2)

#8 Erwin (6-4) vs. #25 Forestview (5-5)

#9 Parkwood (5-2) vs. #24 Rockingham County (5-4)

#5 North Davidson (6-3) vs. #28 West Henderson (3-7)

#12 Smoky Mountain (7-2) vs. #21 Hickory (6-4)

#13 North Lincoln (8-2) vs. #20 West Rowan (6-3)

#4 Crest (7-2) vs. #29 Jesse Carson (4-5)

#3 Dudley (9-1) vs. #30 North Henderson (4-6)

#14 Ledford (7-3) vs. #19 Central Davidson (7-2)

#6 West Charlotte (6-3) vs. #27 Stuart Cramer (5-5)

#11 Kings Mountain (8-2) vs. #22 Franklin (6-4)

#7 Hibriten (6-3) vs. #26 Freedom (5-4)

#10 Concord (6-3) vs. #23 Tuscola (6-4)

#15 Oak Grove (7-2) vs. #18 East Lincoln (7-3)

#2 Statesville (9-0) vs. #31 Enka (4-6)

2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Richmond County (9-1) vs. #32 Jack Britt (4-5)

#16 Leesville Road (7-2) vs. #17 Holly Springs (7-3)

#8 Middle Creek (8-2) vs. #25 Knightdale (4-5)

#9 Pine Forest (9-1) vs. #24 Jordan (4-4)

#5 Hillside (7-2) vs. #28 D.H. Conley (4-6)

#12 Millbrook (9-1) vs. #21 Garner (4-4)

#13 Pinecrest (8-2) vs. #20 Rolesville (5-5)

#4 New Bern (9-1) vs. #29 Wakefield (4-6)

#3 Cleveland (9-0) vs. #30 Chapel Hill (7-3)

#14 Fuquay-Varina (7-3) vs. #19 Laney (8-2)

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) vs. #27 New Hanover (5-5)

#11 Heritage (9-1) vs. #22 Clayton (5-5)

#7 Hoggard (9-1) vs. #26 Corinth Holders (4-5)

#10 South View (8-2) vs. #23 Sanderson (5-3)

#15 Southern Alamance (8-2) vs. #18 Panther Creek (7-3)

#2 Wake Forest (7-3) vs. #31 Hoke County (4-6)

West

#1 Hough (10-0) vs. #32 Page (4-6)

#16 South Mecklenburg (8-2) vs. #17 West Forsyth (5-4)

#8 Butler (7-2) vs. #25 Mallard Creek (4-4)

#9 Asheville (8-2) vs. #24 Davie (6-4)

#5 Glenn (7-2) vs. #28 Providence (6-4)

#12 Myers Park (7-3) vs. #21 Mooresville (6-4)

#13 East Forsyth (8-1) vs. #21 Southeast Guilford (7-3)

#4 Ardrey Kell (7-2) vs. #29 Northwest Guilford (5-5)

#3 Weddington (9-1) vs. #30 North Mecklenburg (5-4)

#14 Marvin Ridge (7-2) vs. #19 Charlotte Catholic (7-2)

#6 Watauga (8-2) vs. #27 Cuthbertson (4-6)

#11 Northern Guilford (9-1) vs. #22 Lake Norman (7-3)

#7 Hickory Ridge (8-2) vs. #26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3)

#10 Julius Chambers (9-1) vs. #23 South Caldwell (7-2)

#15 Reagan (7-3) vs. #18 Porter Ridge (6-2)

#2 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #31 Cox Mill (5-5)