2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 2nd Rd

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#16 SE Halifax (5-6) at #1 Tarboro (9-1)

#9 Riverside-Martin (6-3) at #8 Perquimans (7-2)

#12 North Edgecombe (6-5) at #5 Rosewood (5-2)

#20 Warren County (4-6) at #4 Northampton County (8-2)

#14 Gates County (4-4) at #3 North Moore (9-1)

#11 West Columbus (5-5) at #6 Pender (7-3)

#10 Kipp Pride (6-3) at #7 Southside (10-1)

#15 Hobbton (5-6) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (9-1)

West

#16 Draughn (6-5) at #1 Eastern Randolph (9-0)

#9 Murphy (7-4) at #8 Mountain Heritage (8-2)

#12 North Rowan (7-3) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (7-3)

#13 Cherokee (6-4) at #4 Robbinsville (7-3)

#14 Swain County (5-5) at #3 Mitchell (9-2)

#11 South Stokes (6-4) at #6 Thomasville (8-2)

#10 Andrews (7-3) at #7 Starmount (7-4)

#15 East Wilkes (5-6) at #2 Mount Airy (11-0)





2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#17 Kinston (8-3) at #1 Princeton (10-0)

#9 South Granville (5-6) at #8 Nash Central (6-5)

#12 Roanoke Rapids (7-4) at #5 St. Pauls (9-0)

#13 James Kenan (6-3) at #4 Whiteville (10-0)

#14 Holmes (8-2) at #3 Northeastern (10-0)

#11 Washington (10-0) at #6 Cummings (9-1-1)

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-2) at #7 West Craven (6-3)

#15 Clinton (8-2) at #2 East Duplin (10-1)

West

#17 Polk County (7-3) at #1 Shelby (10-1)

#25 Forest Hills (7-4) at #24 East Gaston (7-4)

#12 Burns (8-3) at #5 Hendersonville (9-1)

#13 Chase (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (10-0)

#14 West Lincoln (9-2) at #3 Maiden (11-0)

#11 Bunker Hill (10-1) at #6 Salisbury (10-0)

#10 JM Robinson (10-1) at #7 Monroe (7-1)

#15 Forbush (7-3) vs. #18 North Surry (5-4) - ppd Sat at #2 East Surry (10-0)





2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#16 Havelock (7-3) at #1 Eastern Alamance (8-1)

#9 North Brunswick (7-4) at #8 Westover (9-1)

#12 Southern Nash (9-1) at #5 Lee County (8-3)

#13 Jacksonville (8-2) at #4 Hunt (9-2)

#19 Williams (7-4) at #3 Seventy-First (11-0)

#22 Terry Sanford (7-3) at #6 J.H. Rose (7-4)

#23 Scotland County (7-4) at #7 West Carteret (8-2)

#15 Smithfield-Selma (8-3) at #2 Northern Nash (10-1)

West

#16 South Point (8-3) at #1 Pisgah (10-1)

#25 Forestview (6-5) at #9 Parkwood (6-2)

#21 Hickory (7-4) at #5 North Davidson (7-3)

#20 West Rowan (7-3) at #4 Crest (8-2)

#14 Ledford (8-3) at #3 Dudley (10-1)

#11 Kings Mountain (9-2) at #6 West Charlotte (7-3)

#10 Concord (7-3) at #7 Hibriten (7-3)

#18 East Lincoln (8-3) at #2 Statesville (10-0)





2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs Second Round Pairings

East

#16 Leesville Road (8-2) at Richmond County (10-1)

#25 Knightdale (5-5) at #9 Pine Forest (10-1)

#12 Millbrook (10-1) at #5 Hillside (8-2)

#20 Rolesville (6-5) at #4 New Bern (10-1)

#19 Laney (9-2) at #3 Cleveland (10-0)

#11 Heritage (10-1) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2)

#10 South View (9-2) at #7 Hoggard (10-1)

#18 Panther Creek (8-3) at #2 Wake Forest (8-3)

West

#16 South Mecklenburg (9-2) at #1 Hough (11-0)

#25 Mallard Creek (5-4) at Asheville (9-2)

#12 Myers Park (8-3) at #5 Glenn (8-2)

#13 East Forsyth (9-1) at #4 Ardrey Kell (8-2)

#14 Marvin Ridge (8-2) at #3 Weddington (10-1)

#27 Cuthbertson (5-6) at #22 Lake Norman (8-3)

#10 Chambers (10-1) at #7 Hickory Ridge (9-2)

#18 Porter Ridge (7-2) at #2 Grimsley (11-0)







