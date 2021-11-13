2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 3rd Rd

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs Third Round Pairings

East

#8 Perquimans (8-2) at #1 Tarboro (10-1)

#5 Rosewood (6-2) at #4 Northampton County (9-2)

#6 Pender (8-3) at #3 North Moore (10-1)

#7 Southside (11-1) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (10-1)

West

#9 Murphy (8-4) at #1 Eastern Randolph (10-0)

#12 North Rowan (8-3) at #4 Robbinsville (8-3)

#6 Thomasville (9-2) at #3 Mitchell (10-2)

#7 Starmount (8-4) at #2 Mount Airy (12-0)





2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs Third Round Pairings

East

#8 Nash Central (7-5) at #1 Princeton (11-0)

#5 St. Pauls (10-0) at #4 Whiteville (11-0)

#11 Washington (10-2) at #3 Northeastern (11-0)

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at #2 East Duplin (11-1)

West

#24 East Gaston (8-4) at #1 Shelby (11-1)

#5 Hendersonville (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (11-0)

#6 Salisbury (11-0) at #3 Maiden (12-0)

#7 Monroe (8-1)at #2 East Surry (11-0)





2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs Third Round Pairings

East

#8 Westover (10-1) at #1 Eastern Alamance (9-1)

#13 Jacksonville (9-2) at #5 Lee County (9-3)

#6 JH Rose (8-4) at #3 Seventy-First (12-0)

#23 Scotland County (8-4) at #2 Northern Nash (11-1)

West

#25 Forestview (7-5) at #16 South Point (9-3)

#5 North Davidson (8-3) at #4 Crest (9-2)

#11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at #3 Dudley (11-1)

#7 Hibriten (8-3) at #2 Statesville (11-0)





2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs Third Round Pairings

East

#25 Knightdale (6-5) at #16 Leesville Road (9-2)

#20 Rolesville (7-5) at #12 Millbrook (11-1)

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at #3 Cleveland (11-0)

#18 Panther Creek (9-3) at #7 Hoggard (11-1)

West

#25 Mallard Creek (6-4) at #1 Hough (12-0)

#13 East Forsyth (10-1) at #5 Glenn (9-2)

#27 Cuthbertson (6-6) at #3 Weddington (11-1)

#18 Porter Ridge (8-2) at #10 Chambers (11-1)







