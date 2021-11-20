 NCPreps - 2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 4th Rd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 20:17:34 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 4th Rd

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#4 Northampton (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1)

#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1)

West

#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3)

#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0)


2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0)

#10 Wallace Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0)

West

#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1)

#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0)


2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1)

#23 Scotland (9-4) at #6 JH Rose (9-4)

West

#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2)

#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0)


2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2)

#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)

West

#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0)

#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1)




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}