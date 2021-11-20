2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 4th Rd
Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.
2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#4 Northampton (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1)
#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1)
West
#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3)
#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0)
2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0)
#10 Wallace Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0)
West
#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1)
#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0)
2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1)
#23 Scotland (9-4) at #6 JH Rose (9-4)
West
#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2)
#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0)
2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings
East
#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2)
#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)
West
#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0)
#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1)