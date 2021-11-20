2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Football Pairings - 4th Rd

Here are the 2021 NCHSAA state playoff football pairings.

2021 NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#4 Northampton (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1)

#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1)

West

#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3)

#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0)





2021 NCHSAA 2A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0)

#10 Wallace Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0)

West

#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1)

#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0)





2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1)

#23 Scotland (9-4) at #6 JH Rose (9-4)

West

#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2)

#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0)





2021 NCHSAA 4A Football State Playoffs Fourth Round Pairings

East

#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2)

#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)

West

#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0)

#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1)











