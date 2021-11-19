2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Results
Here are the scores from the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs
1A EAST
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 0
Northampton 34, Rosewood 16
Pender 50, North Moore 12
Northside-Pinetown 14, Southside 7
1A WEST
Murphy 64, Eastern Randolph 31
Robbinsville 50, North Rowan 47
Mitchell 38, Thomasville 21
Mount Airy 44, Starmount 7
2A EAST
Princeton 63, Nash Central 12
St. Pauls 38, Whiteville 36
Northeastern 57, Washington47
Wallace-Rose Hill 21, East Duplin 17
2A WEST
Shelby 64, East Gaston 15
Reidsville 50, Hendersonville 35
Maiden 32, Salisbury 20
East Surry 10, Monroe 9
3A EAST
Eastern Alamance 43, Westover 12
Jacksonville 25, Lee County 22
JH Rose 20, Seventy-First 14
Scotland 29, Northern Nash 26
3A WEST
South Point 27, Forestview 7
Crest 35, North Davidson 14
Dudley 36, Kings Mountain 10
Statesville 42, HIbriten 0
4A EAST
Leesville Road 28, Knightdale 7
Rolesville 54, Millbrook 48
Cardinal Gibbons 29, Cleveland 21
Panther Creek 35, Hoggard 21
4A WEST
Hough 31, Mallard Creek 17
East Fprsyth 14, Glenn 0
Weddington 34, Cuthbertson 21
Chambers 28, Porter Ridge 10