2021 NCHSAA State Playoff Results

Here are the scores from the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs

1A EAST

Tarboro 42, Perquimans 0

Northampton 34, Rosewood 16

Pender 50, North Moore 12

Northside-Pinetown 14, Southside 7

1A WEST

Murphy 64, Eastern Randolph 31

Robbinsville 50, North Rowan 47

Mitchell 38, Thomasville 21

Mount Airy 44, Starmount 7

2A EAST

Princeton 63, Nash Central 12

St. Pauls 38, Whiteville 36

Northeastern 57, Washington47

Wallace-Rose Hill 21, East Duplin 17

2A WEST

Shelby 64, East Gaston 15

Reidsville 50, Hendersonville 35

Maiden 32, Salisbury 20

East Surry 10, Monroe 9

3A EAST

Eastern Alamance 43, Westover 12

Jacksonville 25, Lee County 22

JH Rose 20, Seventy-First 14

Scotland 29, Northern Nash 26

3A WEST

South Point 27, Forestview 7

Crest 35, North Davidson 14

Dudley 36, Kings Mountain 10

Statesville 42, HIbriten 0

4A EAST

Leesville Road 28, Knightdale 7

Rolesville 54, Millbrook 48

Cardinal Gibbons 29, Cleveland 21

Panther Creek 35, Hoggard 21

4A WEST

Hough 31, Mallard Creek 17

East Fprsyth 14, Glenn 0

Weddington 34, Cuthbertson 21

Chambers 28, Porter Ridge 10