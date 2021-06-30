 NCPreps - 2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge
football

2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

The 2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge will be held July 10-11 2021 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge is the only national exposure camp that offers athletes EDUCATION in both Football and Life Skills Sessions from respected position coaches.

This is a two day event that includes, Like Skills Sessions, National Combine (Fastest Athlete, Strongest Athlete, Top QB Challenge), Class Room Sessions, Former NFL Guest Speakers, 1on1s, National Line Challenge and a Full 7v7 Tournament. Complete Team Gear Package!

All-American Challenge Offers:

► Skills Sessions

► Combine Challenge

► Position Drills

► Full 7v7 Tournament

► Life Skills Sessions

► One-on-Ones

► National Lineman Challenge

► Kicking Challenge

The All-American Challenge is an invitation only event. If you have not received an email with the required VTO code, please contact coachvince@vtosports.net

Cost: $250

REGISTER HERE!!

NOTE: QB, TE, K, and ATH positions are sold out!!!

