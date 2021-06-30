2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge
The 2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge will be held July 10-11 2021 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
The VTO Sports All-American Challenge is the only national exposure camp that offers athletes EDUCATION in both Football and Life Skills Sessions from respected position coaches.
This is a two day event that includes, Like Skills Sessions, National Combine (Fastest Athlete, Strongest Athlete, Top QB Challenge), Class Room Sessions, Former NFL Guest Speakers, 1on1s, National Line Challenge and a Full 7v7 Tournament. Complete Team Gear Package!
All-American Challenge Offers:
► Skills Sessions
► Combine Challenge
► Position Drills
► Full 7v7 Tournament
► Life Skills Sessions
► One-on-Ones
► National Lineman Challenge
► Kicking Challenge
The All-American Challenge is an invitation only event. If you have not received an email with the required VTO code, please contact coachvince@vtosports.net
Cost: $250
NOTE: QB, TE, K, and ATH positions are sold out!!!