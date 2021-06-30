The 2021 VTO Sports All-American Challenge will be held July 10-11 2021 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge is the only national exposure camp that offers athletes EDUCATION in both Football and Life Skills Sessions from respected position coaches.

This is a two day event that includes, Like Skills Sessions, National Combine (Fastest Athlete, Strongest Athlete, Top QB Challenge), Class Room Sessions, Former NFL Guest Speakers, 1on1s, National Line Challenge and a Full 7v7 Tournament. Complete Team Gear Package!

All-American Challenge Offers:

► Skills Sessions

► Combine Challenge

► Position Drills

► Full 7v7 Tournament

► Life Skills Sessions

► One-on-Ones

► National Lineman Challenge

► Kicking Challenge