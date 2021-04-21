NCPreps - 2021 VTO Sports HS Regional Showcases Announced

VTO Sports and NCPreps.com is pleased to announce another series of high school football showcases in North Carolina this spring to get student-athletes prepared for the college camp season.

The VTO Sports Regional Combines gives football prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region.

This is also a great opportunity to gain exposure. To help provide maximum exposure all the Regional Combines will be "Live Streamed" to college coaches. There will be some college coaches in attendance of these events.

The Regional Combines will include Testing, Football Drills, 7v7 & 1-on-1s.

Athletes from the 8th to 12th grades are eligible to participate.

Dates and Locations:

May 16th - Mallard Creek High School (Charlotte, NC) - REGISTER HERE

May 22nd - Kings Mountain High School (Kings Mountain, NC) - REGISTER HERE

May 23rd - John Paul II Catholic High School (Greenville, NC) - REGISTER HERE

May 29th - Davie County Stadium (Mocksville, NC) - REGISTER HERE

May 30th - Durham County Stadium (Durham, NC) - REGISTER HERE





Regional Combines Awards Include:

- MVPs Awards for Each Position Group

- Top Performer Awards in each Combine Test (40, Vertical, Bench & 5-10-5)

- Top Performers for Each Position Group gets an invite to All-American Challenge

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Coach Vince Jacobs @ coachvince@vtosports.net





The Regional Combines will have media coverage by – Rivals.com & Local News media and will be Live Streamed and Uploaded to Hudl.

Price: $125 (First 100 Athletes in each location pay only $100)

CLICK HERE for more information.