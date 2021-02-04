 NCPreps - 2021 VTO Sports Trench Corps Academy Combine
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 07:59:48 -0600') }} football

2021 VTO Sports Trench Corps Academy Combine

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

The Trench Corps Academy is designed for elite lineman to train and compete.

VTO Sports “Trench Corps Academy/TCA” offers a new and exciting opportunity for Elite Lineman to Train and Compete. The Academy will run for 5 weeks with focus on College Level Training.

The Head Coaches for the Academy are former NFL Players.

The Academy is open to – OL, TE, DL, DE, Rush LB.

The TCA Top Linemen will get a chance the compete in the Elite 100 Showcase. The TCA is an invite only program.

The TCA Combine is on February 14th.

Event Time: 12:00 - 4:00pm

Location: Catawba Ridge HS - 1180 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Fee: $30

If accepted into the Academy, the $30 Combine fees will be credited to your Academy fees of $200.

Register HERE at VTO Sports


