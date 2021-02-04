NCPreps - 2021 VTO Sports Trench Corps Academy Combine

The Trench Corps Academy is designed for elite lineman to train and compete.

VTO Sports “Trench Corps Academy/TCA” offers a new and exciting opportunity for Elite Lineman to Train and Compete. The Academy will run for 5 weeks with focus on College Level Training.

The Head Coaches for the Academy are former NFL Players.

The Academy is open to – OL, TE, DL, DE, Rush LB.

The TCA Top Linemen will get a chance the compete in the Elite 100 Showcase. The TCA is an invite only program.

The TCA Combine is on February 14th.

Event Time: 12:00 - 4:00pm

Location: Catawba Ridge HS - 1180 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Fee: $30

If accepted into the Academy, the $30 Combine fees will be credited to your Academy fees of $200.

Register HERE at VTO Sports



