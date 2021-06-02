2022 DL Ioannidis Stars at VTO Camp

DURHAM, NC - Class of 2022 defensive lineman Brady Ioannidis of Christ School in Arden, NC attended the NCPreps.com Junior Day held at Durham County Stadium on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder who is from Kitchener, Ontario, talked about his upcoming visits and camp schedule for the summer.

Ioannidis had an outstanding day at the VTO Sports High School Football Regional Combine by winning the MVP honors among the defensive line group.

NCPreps.com caught up with Ioannidis before the event to get the latest info on him.