2022 NC Prep Football Yearbook Information (Update)
I’m excited to announce that the NC Prep Football News Yearbook will be back for the 2022 high school football season after an absence due to Covid.
This publication has profiles of all the high school football teams that submit their information (schedule, top players, stats, etc.)
High school football coaches need to contact me to get the survey for your school information to be included.
SCHOOLS THAT HAVE TURNED IN THEIR INFO
1A: South Stokes; Starmount;
2A: Chase; East Lincoln; Farmville Central; Forbush; Forest Hills; McMichael; Morehead; Surry Central; Webb;
3A: Franklin; Hunt; Montgomery Central; Northwood; South Rowan; Swansboro; Union Pines; West Brunswick; White Oak;
4A: Cardinal Gibbons; Davie County; Enloe; Lake Norman; Laney; Willow Spring;
PRIVATE: John Paul II Catholic;
Contact me at the email below to receive the 2022 high school football survey.
Thanks for the support and best of luck this upcoming football season!!!
Thank you,
Deana King
North Carolina Prep Football News
P.O. Box 613
Hamptonville, NC 27020
EMAIL: gatarams@yahoo.com or gorams@triad.rr.com