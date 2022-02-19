2022 NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the 2022 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Playoff Brackets with first round games scheduled for the home of the higher seed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. First round pairings are listed below.
Tickets are sold by the host school for early round games and are $7.00 for single game sites and $8.00 for sites hosting two games that night.
The State Championships will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University in Raleigh.
Final Brackets are posted on the Basketball Page of the NCHSAA Website.
2022 1A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Bertie vs. #32 Cape Hatteras
#16 Southside vs. #17 Woods Charter
#8 Ocracoke vs. #24 Triangle Math & Science
#9 Chatham Central vs. #24 Voyager Academy
#5 Chatham Charter vs. #28 Warren County
#12 Clover Garden vs. #21 Weldon
#13 Tarboro vs. #20 Riverside-Martin
#4 Northside-Pinetown vs. #29 Columbia
#3 Falls Lake Academy vs. #30 Washington County
#14 Southeast Halifax vs. #19 East Wake Academy
#6 Vance Charter vs. #27 Eno River Academy
#11 Perquimans vs. #22 Pamlico County
#7 North Duplin vs. #26 Lakewood
#10 East Columbus vs. #23 Bear Grass Charter
#15 Northampton County vs. #18 Oxford Prep
#2 Wilson Prep vs. #31 Northwest Halifax
WEST
#1 Murphy vs. #32 Elkin
#16 Mitchell vs. #17 East Wilkes
#8 Albemarle vs. #25 Blue Ridge
#9 Mount Airy vs. #24 South Davidson
#5 Bishop McGuinness vs. #28 Gray Stone Day
#12 Rosman vs. #21 Christ the King
#13 Robbinsville vs. #20 Thomas Jefferson
#4 North Rowan vs. #29 Hayesville
#3 Uwharrie Charter vs. #30 Bradford Prep
#14 Draughn vs. #19 Swain County
#6 Langtree Charter vs. #27 NC Leadership Academy
#11 Piedmont Community vs. #22 Starmount
#7 Highlands vs. #26 Hiwassee Dam
#10 Bessemer City vs. #23 Avery County
#15 Cherokee vs. #18 Eastern Randolph
#2 Mountain Heritage vs. #31 South Stokes
2022 2A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 St. Pauls vs. #32 Raleigh Charter
#16 North Pitt vs. #17 Eastern Wayne
#8 Whiteville vs. #25 Red Springs
#9 Seaforth vs. #24 Kinston
#5 North Lenoir vs. #28 Heide Trask
#12 Northeastern vs. #21 Bunn
#13 East Bladen vs. #20 Clinton
#4 East Carteret vs. #29 John A. Holmes
#3 Farmville Central vs. #30 Camden County
#14 Southwest Onslow vs. #19 Princeton
#6 Beddingfield vs. #27 West Bladen
#11 J.F. Webb vs. #22 Midway
#7 Roanoke Rapids vs. #26 SouthWest Edgecombe
#10 NCSSM vs. #23 James Kenan
#15 Fairmont vs. #18 Manteo
#2 Hertford County vs. #31 North Johnston
WEST
#1 Randleman vs. #32 Burns
#16 West Stokes vs. #17 Wilkes Central
#8 Lincoln Charter vs. #25 R-S Central
#9 T.W. Andrews vs. #24 McMichael
#5 Shelby vs. #28 Providence Grove
#12 East Surry vs. #21 North Wilkes
#13 Forbush vs. #20 Reidsville
#4 East Rutherford vs. #29 Lexington
#3 Newton-Conover vs. #30 Owen
#14 Wheatmore vs. #19 Monroe
#6 North Surry vs. #27 Bunker Hill
#11 Southwestern Randolph vs. #22 Bandys
#7 North Stanly vs. #26 West Wilkes
#10 Forest Hills vs. #23 Polk County
#15 Community School of Davidson vs. #18 East Burke
#2 Salisbury vs. #31 Surry Central
2022 3A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Terry Sanford vs. #32 East Wake
#16 Seventy-First vs. #17 Orange
#8 First Flight vs. #25 Scotland
#9 Cape Fear vs. #24 Westover
#5 South Central vs. #28 Western Alamance
#12 E.E. Smith vs. #21 Hunt
#13 Eastern Alamance vs. #20 Jacksonville
#4 Rocky Mount vs. #29 Person
#3 Southern Wayne vs. #30 White Oak
#14 Williams vs. #19 Durham School of the Arts
#6 Southern Durham vs. #27 Northern Nash
#11 Union Pines vs. #22 J.H. Rose
#7 West Carteret vs. #26 Richlands
#10 West Brunswick vs. #23 Franklinton
#15 Fike vs. #18 Triton
#2 Northwood vs. #31 Swansboro
WEST
#1 Jesse Carson vs. #32 West Charlotte
#16 Kings Mountain vs. #17 Pisgah
#8 Franklin vs. #25 Central Davidson
#9 Ashbrook vs. #24 Fred T. Foard
#5 East Lincoln vs. #28 West Henderson
#12 West Rowan vs. #21 Ledford
#13 Northwest Cabarrus vs. #20 Erwin
#4 North Davidson vs. #29 Hunter Huss
#3 Freedom vs. #30 Smoky Mountain
#14 Hickory vs. #19 Enka
#6 Ben L. Smith vs. #27 North Iredell
#11 Oak Grove vs. #22 Hibriten
#7 Parkwood vs. #26 Atkins
#10 Ashe County vs. #23 St. Stephens
#15 Rockingham County vs. #18 Lake Norman Charter
#2 North Buncombe vs. #31 South Rowan
2022 4A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Apex Friendship vs. #32 Willow Spring
#16 Southern Alamance vs. #17 Holly Springs
#8 Richmond vs. #25 Wake Forest
#9 D.H. Conley vs. #24 South View
#5 Purnell Swett vs. #28 Jordan
#12 Green Level vs. #21 Rolesville
#13 Topsail vs. #20 Clayton
#4 Hoggard vs. #29 Corinth Holders
#3 Hillside vs. #30 Ashley
#14 Pinecrest vs. #19 New Hanover
#6 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #27 Leesville Road
#11 Panther Creek vs. #22 Heritage
#7 Garner vs. #26 Chapel Hill
#10 Pine Forest vs. #23 Southeast Raleigh
#15 Laney vs. #18 Athens Drive
#2 Millbrook vs. #31 Middle Creek
WEST
#1 Watauga vs. #32 Garinger
#16 Cuthbertson vs. #17 Reagan
#8 Lake Norman vs. #25 Cox Mill
#9 Marvin Ridge vs. #24 Southeast Guilford
#5 Myers Park vs. #28 Olympic
#12 North Mecklenburg vs. #21 Independence
#13 Southwest Guilford vs. #20 Asheville
#4 Charlotte Catholic vs. #29 Page
#3 A.C. Reynolds vs. #30 Ardrey Kell
#14 South Caldwell vs. #19 R.J. Reynolds
#6 Chambers vs. #27 Hopewell
#11 South Mecklenburg vs. #22 Hickory Ridge
#7 East Forsyth vs. #26 Northwest Guilford
#10 Alexander Central vs. #23 Ragsdale
#15 T.C. Roberson vs. #18 Providence
#2 Northern Guilford vs. #31 Sun Valley
2022 1A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Chatham Charter vs. #32 Gates County
#16 Jones Senior vs. #17 Northwest Halifax
#8 Neuse Charter vs. #25 Northside-Pinetown
#9 Bear Grass Charter vs. #24 Southeast Halifax
#5 Pamlico County vs. #28 Southside
#12 KIPP Pride vs. #21 River Mill Academy
#13 West Columbus vs. #20 Triangle Math & Science
#4 Henderson Collegiate vs. #29 Vance Charter
#3 Washington County vs. #30 Weldon
#14 Tarboro vs. #19 Northampton County
#6 East Wake Academy vs. #27 Cape Hatteras
#11 North Edgecombe vs. #22 Riverside-Martin
#7 Pender vs. #26 Rosewood
#10 Chatham Central vs. #23 Bertie
#15 Perquimans vs. #18 Voyager Academy
#2 Wilson Prep vs. #31 South Creek
WEST
#1 Hayesville vs. #32 Starmount
#16 Mountain Heritage vs. #17 Corvian Community
#8 Hiwassee Dam vs. #25 Robbinsville
#9 Carolina International vs. #24 Avery County
#5 South Stokes vs. #28 Cherokee
#12 Bishop McGuinness vs. #21 Murphy
#13 Swain County vs. #20 Cherryville
#4 Thomasville vs. #29 Alleghany
#14 North Rowan vs. #19 Queens Grant
#6 Bessemer City vs. #27 Bethany Community
#11 Mount Airy vs. #22 Andrews
#7 Draughn vs. #26 Mountain Island Charter
#10 Christ the King vs. #23 Mitchell
#15 North Stokes vs. #18 Cornerstone Charter
#2 Winston-Salem Prep vs. #31 Eastern Randolph
2022 2A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Farmville Central vs. #32 Fairmont
#16 Heide Trask vs. #17 Ayden-Grifton
#8 Research Triangle vs. #25 Eastern Wayne
#9 East Carteret vs. #24 J.F. Webb
#5 Hertford vs. #28 James Kenan
#12 Northeastern vs. #21 North Lenoir
#13 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. #20 Red Springs
#4 St. Pauls vs. #29 Roanoke Rapids
#3 Cummings vs. #30 East Duplin
#14 Greene Central vs. #19 Manteo
#6 Goldsboro vs. #27 Seaforth
#11 Louisburg vs. #22 Princeton
#7 Whiteville vs. #26 Granville Central
#10 South Granville vs. #23 Camden County
#15 Washington vs. #18 East Bladen
#2 Kinston vs. #31 West Bladen
WEST
#1 R-S Central vs. #32 Owen
#16 East Surry vs. #17 North Stanly
#8 Providence Grove vs. #25 Southwestern Randolph
#9 West Caldwell vs. #24 East Gaston
#5 Salisbury vs. #28 Reidsville
#12 Trinity vs. #21 Lexington
#13 Patton vs. #20 Community School of Davidson
#4 North Surry vs. #29 Surry Central
#3 Shelby vs. #30 Randleman
#14 Forbush vs. #19 T.W. Andrews
#6 Robinson vs. #27 Burns
#11 Hendersonville vs. #22 Lincolnton
#7 Monroe vs. #26 West Stokes
#10 Morehead vs. #23 Mount Pleasant
#15 Walkertown vs. #18 Maiden
#2 Lincoln Charter vs. #31 West Stanly
2022 3A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 South Central vs. #32 South Brunswick
#16 Northern Nash vs. #17 White Oak
#8 Rocky Mount vs. #25 Franklinton
#9 Terry Sanford vs. #24 Currituck County
#5 Seventy-First vs. #28 Western Alamance
#12 C.B. Aycock vs. #21 Cape Fear
#13 J.H. Rose vs. #20 Swansboro
#4 Hunt vs. #29 Smithfield-Selma
#3 First Flight vs. #30 Jacksonville
#14 East Wake vs. #19 Person
#6 Northwood vs. #27 Havelock
#11 West Brunswick vs. #22 Westover
#7 Southern Durham vs. #26 Williams
#10 Union Pines vs. #23 E.E. Smith
#15 Carrboro vs. #18 Southern Nash
#2 West Carteret vs. #31 North Brunswick
WEST
#1 Hickory vs. #32 East Henderson
#16 North Iredell vs. #17 Dudley
#8 West Charlotte vs. #25 Pisgah
#9 Ledford vs. #24 Atkins
#5 Ben L. Smith vs. #28 West Henderson
#12 Concord vs. #21 North Henderson
#13 Asheboro vs. #20 North Lincoln
#4 Freedom vs. #29 Northwest Cabarrus
#3 Crest vs. #30 Ashe County
#14 Kings Mountain vs. #19 Southern Guilford
#6 Enka vs. #27 South Point
#11 East Lincoln vs. #22 West Rowan
#7 Franklin vs. #26 Hibriten
#10 Parkwood vs. #23 St. Stephens
#15 Cramer vs. #18 Central Davidson
#2 Central Cabarrus vs. #31 North Buncombe
2022 4A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
First Round
EAST
#1 Richmond vs. #32 Green Hope
#16 Wake Forest vs. #17 Wakefield
#8 Pine Forest vs. #25 Broughton
#9 Lumberton vs. #24 Overhills
#5 Cleveland vs. #28 Garner
#12 Holly Springs vs. #21 Leesville Road
#13 Pinecrest vs. #20 Enloe
#4 D.H. Conley vs. #29 Ashley
#3 Jordan vs. #30 Green Level
#14 Hoggard vs. #19 Laney
#6 Millbrook vs. #27 New Bern
#11 Hillside vs. #22 Apex
#7 Apex Friendship vs. #26 Northern Durham
#10 Athens Drive vs. #23 Hoke County
#15 Panther Creek vs. #18 Cardinal Gibbons
#2 New Hanover vs. #31 Fuquay-Varina
WEST
#1 Weddington vs. #32 Olympic
#16 Glenn vs. #17 Mooresville
#8 Cox Mill vs. #25 Mallard Creek
#9 Rocky River vs. #24 Sun Valley
#5 Chambers vs. #28 Lake Norman
#12 Porter Ridge vs. #21 South Caldwell
#13 Harding University vs. #20 South Mecklenburg
#4 Grimsley vs. #29 Reagan
#3 Ardrey Kell vs. #30 Hopewell
#14 T.C. Roberson vs. #19 Northern Guilford
#6 East Forsyth vs. #27 Davie County
#11 Myers Park vs. #22 Charlotte Catholic
#7 Alexander Central vs. #26 Page
#10 North Mecklenburg vs. #23 R.J. Reynolds
#15 Ragsdale vs. #18 Mount Tabor
#2 A.C. Reynolds vs. #31 Northwest Guilford