2022 NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has finalized the 2022 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Playoff Brackets with first round games scheduled for the home of the higher seed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. First round pairings are listed below.

Tickets are sold by the host school for early round games and are $7.00 for single game sites and $8.00 for sites hosting two games that night.

The State Championships will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University in Raleigh.

Final Brackets are posted on the Basketball Page of the NCHSAA Website.