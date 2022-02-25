2022 NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs (3rd Round)
Here are the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2022 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Playoff Brackets for the third round.
Tickets are sold by the host school for early round games and are $7.00 for single game sites and $8.00 for sites hosting two games that night.
The State Championships will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University in Raleigh.
Final Brackets are posted on the Basketball Page of the NCHSAA Website.
2022 1A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#9 Chatham Central at #1 Bertie
#12 Clover Garden at #4 Northside-Pinetown
#11 Perquimans at #3 Falls Lake Academy
#7 North Duplin at #2 Wilson Prep
WEST
#8 Albemarle at #1 Murphy
#5 Bishop McGuinness at #4 North Rowan
#22 Starmount at #3 Uwharrie Charter
#7 Highlands at #2 Mountain Heritage
2022 2A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#8 Whiteville at #1 St. Pauls
#13 East Bladen at #5 North Lenoir
#6 Beddingfield at #3 Farmville Central
#7 Roanoke Rapids at #2 Hertford County
WEST
#8 Lincoln Chartet at #1 Randleman
#5 Shelby at #4 East Rutherford
#6 North Surry at #3 Newton-Conover
#10 Forest Hills at #2 Salisbury
2022 3A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#9 Cape Fear at #1 Terry Sanford
#5 South Central at #4 Rocky Mount
#14 Williams at #6 Southern Durham
#7 West Carteret at #2 Northwood
WEST
#9 Ashbrook at #1 Jesse Carson
#5 East Lincoln at #4 North Davidson
#19 Enka at #6 Ben Smith
#7 Parkwood at #2 North Buncombe
2022 4A Women’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#9 DH Conley at #1 Apex Friendship
#12 Green Level at #4 Hoggard
#11 Panther Creek at #3 Hillside
#7 Garner at #2 Millbrook
WEST
#8 Lake Norman at #1 Watauga
#12 North Mecklenburg at #4 Charlotte Catholic
#6 Chambers at #3 AC Reynolds
#10 Alexander Central at #2 Northern Guilford
2022 1A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
First Round
EAST
#8 Neuse Charter at #1 Chatham Charter
#12 Kipp Pride at #4 Henderson Collegiate
#11 North Edgecombe at #3 Washington County
#7 Pender at #2 Wilson Prep
WEST
#9 Carolina International at #1 Hayesville
#5 South Stokes at #4 Thomasville
#6 Bessemer City vs #14 North Rowan/#3 Uwharrie Charter winner
#10 Christ the King at #2 Winston-Salem Prep
2022 2A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#9 East Carteret at #1 Farmville Central
#5 Hertford County at #4 St. Pauls
#6 Goldsboro at #3 Cummings
#10 South Granville at #2 Kinston
WEST
#9 West Caldwell at #1 R-S Central
#5 Salisbury at #4 North Surry
#14 Forbush at #6 JM Robinson
#7 Monroe at #2 Lincoln Charter
2022 3A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Daturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#8 Rocky Mount at #1 South Central
#5 Severty-First at #4 Hunt
#6 Northwood at #3 First Flight
#7 Southern Durham at #2 West Carteret
WEST
#16 North Iredell at #8 West Charlotte
#20 North Lincoln at #5 Ben Smith
#8 Enka at #3 Crest
#7 Franklin at #2 Central Cabarrus
2022 4A Men’s Basketball Playoffs
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Third Round
EAST
#8 Pine Forest at #1 Richmond
#5 Cleveland at #4 DH Conley
#6 Millbrook at #3 Jordan
#15 Panther Creek at # 7 Apex Friendship
WEST
#8 Cox Mill at #1 Weddington
#5 Chambers at #4 Grimsley
#19 Northern Guilford at #11 Myers Park
#18 Mount Tabor at #10 North Mecklenburg