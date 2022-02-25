2022 NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs (3rd Round)

Here are the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2022 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Playoff Brackets for the third round.

Tickets are sold by the host school for early round games and are $7.00 for single game sites and $8.00 for sites hosting two games that night.

The State Championships will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at UNC’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum at NC State University in Raleigh.

Final Brackets are posted on the Basketball Page of the NCHSAA Website.