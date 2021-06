DURHAM, NC - Class of 2022 offensive tackle Jesiah Henderson of Rolesville (NC) High School attended the NCPreps.com Junior Day and competed in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Combine at Durham County Stadium on Sunday.

Henderson was a vital member of the Rams’ 4AA state runner-up team from this spring.

NCPreps.com caught up with Henderson to get the latest information on his upcoming schedule for the summer.