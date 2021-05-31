 NCPreps - 2022 RB Newman Talks Plans, Visits
2022 RB Newman Talks Plans, Visits

Deana King
DURHAM, NC - Class of 2022 running back Jacob Newman of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC attended the NCPreps.com Junior Day held on Sunday at Durham County Stadium.

Currently, Newman has scholarship offers from Presbyterian and Mississippi Valley State. The 6-foot, 180-pounder is hoping to get more offers by attending several college prospect camps in the next few months.

NCPreps.com caught up with Newman to get the latest on his upcoming plans and recruitment.

