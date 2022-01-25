2022 VTO Sports Trench Corps Academy Combine

The Trench Corps Academy is designed for elite lineman to train and compete.

VTO Sports “Trench Corps Academy/TCA” offers a new and exciting opportunity for Elite Lineman to Train and Compete. The Academy will run for 5 weeks with focus on College Level Training.

The Head Coaches for the Academy are former NFL Players.

The Academy is open to – OL, TE, DL, DE, Rush LB.

The TCA Top Linemen will get a chance the compete in the Elite 100 Showcase. The TCA is an invite only program.

The TCA Qualifier is on February 6th. Student-athlete from the classes of 2022-2026 are eligible.

Event Time: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Mallard Creek HS - 3825 Johnson Oehler Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

Fee: $30

Register HERE at VTO Sports



