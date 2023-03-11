Here are the championship results from the 2023 NCHSAA state title games in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.

2023 1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Bishop McGuinness blasts past Chatham Charter 73- 43 RALEIGH, NC – Bishop McGuinness won their second straight championship rolling by Chatham Charter convincingly 73-43 to win the 1A Women’s Basketball State Championship. The Villians had four scorers in double-figures in a balanced team effort that saw nine different players score. Adelaide Jernigan led the Villians with 21 points and three rebounds. She also contributed four assists on her way to earning Kay Yow Most Valuable Player honors. Charley Chappell was selected as the Villians Most Outstanding Player, scoring eight points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Three other Villians were in double-figures. Kiersten Varner led other scorers from Bishop McGuinness with 12 points and nine rebounds. Tate Chappell chipped in 10 points and Isabella Ross had 11. Chatham Charter was powered by Meah Brooks who had 18 points and nine rebounds in the game. She was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Knights. The only other Knights player with double digits in the points column was Tamarya Walden who had 11 points and three rebounds in the game. Chatham Charter finished the season 26-6. The Knights won the Eastern Regional final for the first time in program history and were the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference Champions. Bishop McGuinness wrapped up the year 28-4. The Villians were the conference champions of the Northwest 1A. Bishop McGuinness won the Western Regional Finals for the 11th time in program history, earning their 11th State Championship. The win secured back-to-back titles for the Villians. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 1A Women’s Basketball Championship were Lillian Jones from Chatham Charter and Katie Deal from Bishop McGuinness.



2023 1A MEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Wilson Prep holds off Eastern Randolph 84-73 to win second title RALEIGH, NC – Five players were in double-figures for Wilson Prep as a balanced attack lifted the Tigers past a scrappy Eastern Randolph team 84-73 at historic Reynolds Coliseum in the 1A State Championship Game. David Ellis grabbed 19 rebounds had five blocks and scored 14 points to help lead Wilson Prep, earning distinction as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player in the game. Ellis’ performance helped the Tigers dominate in the paint, where they outscored Eastern Randolph 50-26. His rebounding efforts also triggered some fast break opportunities, where Wilson Prep outscored the Wildcats 25-8. Jahmar Jones led all Tigers with 20 points and six rebounds to help Wilson Prep win the school’s second State Championship. Jones was selected as the Tigers’ Most Outstanding Player chipping in five steals to round out a solid performance. Eastern got 34 points from DaVonte Brooks who also grabbed 19 rebounds and had three steals in the game. He was chosen as the Wildcats’ Most Outstanding Player. The only other Wildcat in double-figures was Timothy Brower with 20 points and eight rebounds. Eastern Randolph concluded their year 29-3. The Wildcats reached the State Championship Game for the first time in program history after winning the school’s first Western Regional Championship. The Wildcats also won the Patriot Athletic 1A/2A. Wilson Prep was 27-7 this season, winning the school’s second men’s basketball State Championship in three years. The Tigers were 15-1 in the Tar Roanoke 1A, winning the league championship and appeared in the second State Championship in program history. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 1A Men’s Basketball Championship were Khristian Woodard from Wilson Prep and DaVonte Brooks from Eastern Randolph.



2023 2A MEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Farmville Central steadily runs by Reidsville 75-63 CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Farmville Central Jaguars were firing on all cylinders on their way to a 75-63 victory over Reidsville and the 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship. Farmville was led by a 35-point performance by Jah Short, who also grabbed seven rebounds on his way to earning the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player award and the program’s eighth State Championship. Two other Jaguars were in double-figures, with JD Daniels and MJ Williams both scoring 14 points in the game. Daniels added nine rebounds and had a pair of assists on his way to earning Most Outstanding Player honors for the Jags. Williams capped off his day with three boards and three assists. Late in the third quarter, the Rams managed to trim a 12-point deficit to just 3 as Kendre Harrison hit a jumper with 2:03 to go in the quarter to cut the lead to 47-44. However, Farmville closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and built some cushion and kept the Rams at arm’s length for the remainder of the game. The Rams were led by a pair of underclassmen, Dionet Neal and Kendre Harrison. Neal was a difficult matchup in the game, scoring 32 points including 3-6 from three. He dished out four assists and had all five Reidsville steals. Neal was selected as the Rams’ Most Outstanding Player. Harrison dumped in 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with five blocks in the game. Farmville really distinguished themselves with their high-pressure defense. The Jags scored 21 points off Rams turnovers and only gave up four points off their own miscues. Reidsville ended the season 26-1. The Rams were the unbeaten champions of the Mid-State 2A, winning the regular season and conference tournament championship. Reidsville’s men collected the program’s fifth regional championship and their first State Championship appearance since 2003. Farmville Central completed the season 30-1, winning the Jags fourth state title in the last five seasons. The win gave the Jaguars eight State Championships in program history and the Jaguars won the program’s 11th regional championship this season. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2A Men’s Basketball Championship were Landon Barnes from Farmville Central and Aiden Mansfield from Reidsville.



2023 2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Salisbury climbs back over Seaforth 48-39 to win back-to-back championships CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Salisbury Hornets started slowly, but they erased a 13-point first quarter deficit to slide by Seaforth 48-39 and win the 2A Women’s Basketball State Championship for the second year in a row. Makayla Noble jump started the Hornet offense in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 15 points in the quarter on her way to earning the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player Award for the 2A Championship. Seaforth came out hot, running off the first 13 points of the game to go up 13-0 with 1:44 to go in the first quarter. Gabby White and Peyton Collins combined to put up 13 of the Hawks 15 points in the opening frame. Haley Dalton finally got the Hornets on the board with a layup, 20 seconds after the Hornets fell behind 13, and they slowly started to claw their way out of the early hole. Icesis Nwafor was a catalyst for the Hornets breaking out of the slow start, she hit one deep three late in the first quarter and then bombed home her first two threes of the second quarter to help the Hornets cut the lead to just two at the 5:16 mark of the second. Nwafor also helped defend White, one of the toughest draws on the Hawks roster, on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for the Hornets. Kyla Bryant also had an outstanding game for Salisbury, handling point guard duties admirably with 14 points and four assists against just two turnovers. For Seaforth, White was the lone double-figure scorer, tossing in 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. White was selected as the Hawks Most Outstanding Player. Seaforth wrapped their year at 27-4, champions of the Mid-Carolina 1A/2A. The team appeared in the State Championship Game for the first time in the school’s brief two-year history. The Hawks will return all players on the roster for next year. Salisbury claimed the school’s sixth championship in Women’s Basketball. They won the Regional Title for the seventh time in school history. The Hornets finished the year 27-3, winning the Central Carolina 1A/2A and winning back-to-back State Championships for Coach Lakai Brice. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2A Women’s Basketball Championship were Hannah Ajayi from Seaforth and Icesis Nwafor from Salisbury.



2023 3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | West Rowan gets by Rocky Mount 60-50 to win first title RALEIGH, NC – The West Rowan Falcons completed a perfect season to earn the program’s first State Championship, defeating Rocky Mount 60-50 to win the 3A Women’s Basketball State Championship at Reynolds Coliseum. Lauren Arnold was a powerful force for the Falcons, scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on her way to earning the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player Award for the game. West dominated the glass, outrebounding the Gryphons 60-35 but only held a small advantage in second-chance points at 15-9. The difference in the game was a dry spell in the second quarter for Rocky Mount, as the Falcons outscored the Gryphons 23-9 in the quarter to take a 14-point lead into the break. In addition to Arnold, two other Falcons were in double-figures as Tiara Thompson dumped in 15 points and Demya Phifer scored 12. Thompson and Phifer both nabbed 10 rebounds to secure double-doubles. Thompson got the nod as the Most Outstanding Player honoree for West Rowan. Rocky Mount only had two players score in double-figures. Caroline Thiel led the way for the Gryphons, scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Shileyia Williams had 12 points and eight boards. Thiel was selected as Rocky Mount’s Most Outstanding Player in the game. The Gryphons finished the season 30-2, they were 14-0 as the champions of the Big East 2A/3A. The team won the program’s first Regional Championship and appeared in their first State Championship Game. West Rowan capped the magical season at 31-0. The Falcons collected the South Piedmont 3A Championship and earned the program’s first Western Regional Championship. The Falcons bring home the first State Championship in Women’s Basketball in school history. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 3A Women’s Basketball Championship were Madison Mitchell from Rocky Mount and Emma Clarke from West Rowan.



2023 3A MEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Central Cabarrus drives past Northwood 65-51 for crown RALEIGH, NC – With their high-scoring attack held below their average, Central Cabarrus still managed to push past Northwood 65-51 to win the 3A Men’s Basketball State Championship. The victory gave Central Cabarrus their second state title and first since 2000. Desmond Kent Jr. had 16 points and added four rebounds on as he led the team. He also had three blocks on his way to being selected as the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player. Fellow Viking Adriel Miller also knocked in 16 points and picked up two rebounds. Jaiden Thompson really directed the show for Central Cabarrus, scoring 10 points but grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists in the game. Defensively, he also had a standout game, ripping three steals and helping the Vikings build a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers. He was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player for the Vikings. Northwood did manage to get the game slowed down, only allowing eight points on fast breaks, but the Chargers turned the ball over 19 times to just 10 by the Vikings, eliminating possessions and helping Central Cabarrus to be slightly more efficient in the game. The Chargers were led by Drake Powell who dumped in 17 points and snatched eight rebounds on his way to earning Most Outstanding Player honors for Northwood. Only one other Charger managed to score in double-figures as Kenan Parrish got 10 points and added six rebounds to his effort. The turnovers and inability to get to the line, shooting only three free throws in the game while Central Cabarrus knocked down 17 of their 22 attempts. Northwood wrapped up the year 28-3. The Chargers were the champions of the Central 3A. Northwood won the Regional Championship for the fifth time in program history and appeared in their second NCHSAA State Championship Game in the last three years. Central Cabarrus finished a perfect season with a record of 32-0. The Vikings were the champions of the South Piedmont 3A and won the school’s second Regional Championship. It was the school’s second men’s basketball title, following up their first State Championship win from 2000 when they defeated Dudley. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 3A Men’s Basketball Championship were Adriel Miller from Central Cabarrus and Griffin Hobbs from Northwood.



2023 4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP | Panther Creek sprints to 75-65 win over Lake Norman with late surge CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Panther Creek Catamounts collected the program’s first women’s basketball State Championship, knocking off Lake Norman 75-65. Panther Creek junior guards Taylor Barner and Olivia Tucker combined for 47 of the Catamounts 75 points on the way to the victory. Panther Creek stretched the lead out to eight three separate occasions, but never led by more than that until Tucker stole a cross court pass with ten seconds remaining in the game to pick up another two points and cement her selection as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player for the game. Tucker finished with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lake Norman briefly surged in front with 4:55 to go in the game, taking a 63-62 lead when Alexis Shehan scored four straight points to give the Wildcats their only lead of the final quarter. The Wildcats did not record another field goal in the game, as the Catamounts surged to end the game on a 13-2 run, with the only Lake Norman points coming on two free throws by senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams who finished her career with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Each time the Catamounts extended the lead, Lake Norman clawed their way back into the game with three-point shooting. Kelsey Rhyne, a freshman, shot 6-11 from three, scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds on her way to being named the Most Outstanding Player for the Wildcats. Overall, Lake Norman shot 42.9% from three. Panther Creek relied heavily on the speed of their guards to put points on the board. In addition to the 27 points by Tucker, Barner knocked down 20 of her own, regularly slashing into the lane to make contested layups. Barner also distributed the ball well, assisting on four buckets as well on her way to being named the Most Oustanding Player for the Catamounts. Lake Norman finished the season at 31-1, the best season in school history. The Wildcats won the 4A Western Regional to make the first appearance in a State Championship Game in program history. The Wildcats were unbeaten in conference play, winning the Greater Metro 4A regular season and conference tournament. Panther Creek reached the state finals for the first time in school history in women’s basketball wrapping the season with a 29-4 record overall. The Catamounts were the champions of the Southwest Wake 4A. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting and highlighting outstanding sportsmanship and has partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance to recognize one athlete from each team that has displayed the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the year. The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 4A Women’s Basketball Championship were Olivia Tucker from Panther Creek and Kirsten Lewis-Williams from Lake Norman.

