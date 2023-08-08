NCPreps has selected the 2023 pre-season players of the year for each classification.

1A

Tyler Mason - RB - Mount Airy

Mason, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back is back from an outstanding 2022 season in which he helped the Bears win a NCHSAA 1A state title. The Virginia Tech commit ran 173 times for 2,309 yards with 49 touchdowns.





2A

Jonathan Paylor - WR - Cummings

Paylor, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver is considered by many scouting services as one of the top players in the country. The four-star prospect just recently committed to NC State. Last season, he ran 77 times for 1,054 yards with 17 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 725 yards with 5 touchdowns.





3A

Ny'Tavious Huskey - QB - Crest

Huskey, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound signal-caller is back for his senior season. He led the Chargers by completing 200 of 320 passes for 3,206 yards with 42 touchdowns and ran for 8 scores.





4A

Mason Fortune - QB - Millbrook

Fortune, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller led the state in passing last season for the 13-2 Wildcats. He completed 241 of 451 passes for 4,063 yards with 38 touchdowns.