The uniforms for the 2023 VTO Sports All-American Challenge are looking awesome, and they can be yours when you participate in the upcoming event!!

This is an invite-only camp and will be held July 7-9, 2023 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina.

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge is the only national exposure camp that offers athletes EDUCATION in both football and life skills sessions from respected position coaches. There will be college coaches in attendance to evaluate prospects.

This is a two day event that includes, like skills sessions, national combine (Fastest Athlete, Strongest Athlete, Top QB Challenge), Class Room Sessions, Former NFL Guest Speakers, 1on1s, National Line Challenge and a Full 7v7 Tournament. Complete Team Gear Package!

All-American Challenge Offers:

► Skills Sessions

► Combine Challenge

► Position Drills

► Full 7v7 Tournament

► Life Skills Sessions

► One-on-Ones

► National Lineman Challenge

► Kicking Challenge



