2024 OT Umar Rockhead Talks Recruiting
CONCORD (NC) - One of the top performers at the VTO Elite 100 held at Cox Mill High School on March 27 was offensive tackle Umar Rockhead.
Rockhead, a 6-foot--5, 235-pounder from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC was honored with a top 5 performance in the offensive linemen group and earned an invite to the All-American Challenge later this summer.
Rockhead is starting to get major recruiting interest from the in-state schools like Appalachian State, Charlotte, ECU, North Carolina and several other schools.
NCPreps.com caught up with him after the combine to get the latest on his recruitment.
Check out the interview posted below: