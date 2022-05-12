2024 QB Staton Ready for Offers

NCPreps.com caught up with Staton after the G7 Boot Camp to get the latest on his recruitment.

Last season, Staton completed 50 of 72 passes for 917 yards with 9 touchdowns for the War Eagles.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, South Carolina is one of the top quarterbacks in the Palmetto State.

CHARLOTTE - One of the top quarterback performers at the G7 Football QB Boot Camp held last weekend on the campus of Providence Day School was Riley Staton .

NCPREPS: What’s it like learning from Coach Chad Grier?

STATON: "Coach Grier is a very detailed and easy to understand QB coach. His biggest asset in my opinion is being completely honest about your current level of ability so you clearly know what level of experience you are at.

NCPREPS: What's it like being a part of the G7 Program?

STATON: "G7 is one big family that cares deeply about each other."

NCPREPS: Have you started hearing from any schools?

STATON: "I've heard from South Carolina, Clemson, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, South Florida, Alabama, Newberry, and Presbyterian. These schools have come to my school and talked to me officially. I have a lot more that have sent me letters."

NCPREPS: Have you been on any visits? Any offers yet?

STATON: "I have taken unofficial visits to Florida State, Florida, UCF, Georgia State, and Georgia Tech. I don't have any offers yet, but Alabama, Clemson, South Florida, South Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and Charlotte have already committed to come see me at spring practice this week."