2A Preview: Mountain Island Charter Raptors

The Randleman Tigers are members of the PAC 7 4A/5A Conference and coached by David Diamont.
The Starmount Rams are members of the Mountain Valley 2A/3A/4A Conference and coached by Josh Pardue.
The Rockingham County Cougars are members of the Mid-State 3A/4A/5A Conference and coached by Doug Robertson.
The East Wilkes Cardinals are members of the Mountain Valley 2A/3A/4A Conference and coached by Travis Walker.
The John Paul !! Catholic Saints are members of the Big 8 NCISAA 8-man Division and coached by Sean Murphy.
The Randleman Tigers are members of the PAC 7 4A/5A Conference and coached by David Diamont.
The Starmount Rams are members of the Mountain Valley 2A/3A/4A Conference and coached by Josh Pardue.
The Rockingham County Cougars are members of the Mid-State 3A/4A/5A Conference and coached by Doug Robertson.