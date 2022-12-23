Montgomery Central High School will be hosting the 2nd Annual Free FCA Coaches Clinic from 7:50am-3:00pm on January 21st. All high school, middle school and youth coaches are invited to attend. They are in the process of completing our lineup but here is the tentative schedule. If you have any questions, contact Clinic Director Chris Metzger at 239-248-0808

2nd Annual FCA State Football Coaches Clinic

Saturday January 21st

Sponsored by

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Registration/Check In: From 7:30am to 7:55am in the Montgomery Central Front Lobby. Coffee and Bagels served.

8:00-8:05: Introduction and clinic format with Chris Metzger HFC Montgomery Central HS / Clinic Director

Opening Prayers Paul Lemon FCA Rep / Bill Wyrick Coaches Outreach

8:05-8:55: Coach Johnson Clinton HS HFC Running your play out of Multiple Formations (Auditorium)

Coach Goggio East Lincoln State 3A Champs DC Single Man /Combo Blitzes out of Single High and Two High Defenses (Gym)

9:00-9:55: Coach Keller Springs Valley HS SC OC Play Calling Wristband System (Auditorium)

Coach Holcomb Bishop McGuiness HFC HS Building a Program from Scratch and Tips to Help Any Program (Former N Davidson / Oak Grove HFC (Gym)

10:00-10:55: Coach Chadwick Clayton HS HFC (Former Myers Park, Maryland HS State Champion HFC / Former University of Maryland Asst Coach) Developing the HS QB / Current State of Recruiting (Auditorium)

Coach Sandlin East Duplin HS State 2A Champs DC Incorporating your Defensive Principles into your Practice (Gym)

11:00-11:55: Coach Nowell New Bern HS State 4a Champs HFC Program Building / Community Outreach (Auditorium)

Coach Lowman East Surry HS HFC Adapting Personnel to be Successful / Mixing the Run N’ Shoot Choice Route and Air Raid Mesh Route / Promoting your Players (Gym)

12:00-12:55: Coach Adkins Mt Airy HS State 1A Champs HFC Gun Triple (Auditorium)

1:00-1:55: Chad GrIer Providence Day HFC State Champs “Being Intentional” (Auditorium)

2:00-2:55: Daryl Brown Grimsley HS HFC State Runner Up (Gym)









Montgomery Central High School Football

Head Coach Chris Metzger

Cell: 239-248-0808

FCA Clinic Director

Email: Chrismetzger00@gmail.com