Kennique Bonner-Steward, a 6-4 210 quarterback out of Hough HS in Cornelius (NC) has decided to verbally commit to play football at Temple.

Bonner-Steward led the Huskies to an 11-4 record in 2017 while passing for almost 2,500 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also added 616 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns.

When asked why he picked Temple, Bonner-Steward replied, “I picked Temple because I really like the school history and my mother side of the family is from there. Me and the coaches see eye to eye and they want me to start as a freshman. Coach Collins wanted a Dak Prescott and he said I fill that frame. It’s not to far away from family either.”

The Rivals.com 3-star prospect told NCPreps.com that he picked the Owls over Old Dominion and Tulane.