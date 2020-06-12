“I chose UNC because the Lord lead me and showed me that UNC is the school for me," Ritzie told THI . "He showed me what’s best for my future and family. I can go be great and do big things anywhere, but the Lord told to me to go do great things at UNC so I am going to stick with it.”

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Ritzie is a member of the Rivals250 as he’s the No. 128 prospect in the nation, including No. 9 at his position. He’s also the No. 7 prospect in talent-rich North Carolina.

Ritzie chose the Tar Heels over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and many others.

“I feel like UNC is the school for me as well, it’s best for me, they have my major, they have great family vibes and they are just real and keep it straight up with me.," Ritzie said. "They are consistent and I just really enjoy it every time I go down there.”

He is the 16th member of UNC's class of 2021 to commit, its 14th in-state player. Ritzie is also Carolina's seventh 4-star prospect in the class, six of which are from North Carolina. UNC's class is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation. So playing with plenty of other talented players, especially from within his own state, also appeals to Ritzie.

“Playing with great players will be nice as well," he said. "I think it’s dope.”



