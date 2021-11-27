 NCPreps - 4th Round Playoff Scores
4th Round Playoff Scores

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the fourth round playoff scores.


1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Tarboro (12-1) 27, #4 Northampton County (10-3) 3

#6 Pender (9-3) 34, #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-2) 28

WEST

#4 Robbinsville (10-3) 28, #9 Murphy (9-5) 14

#3 Mitchell (12-2) 21, #2 Mount Airy (13-1) 14


2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Princeton (13-0) 45, #5 St. Pauls (11-1) 28

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) 57, #3 Northeastern (12-1) 22

WEST

#1 Shelby (13-1) 31, #4 Reidsville (12-1) 14

#2 East Surry (13-0) 36, #3 Maiden (13-1) 35


3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#13 Jacksonville (11-2) 27, #1 Eastern Alamance (10-2) 21 (OT)

#6 J.H. Rose (10-4) 49, #23 Scotland County (8-5) 28

WEST

#16 South Point (11-3) 34, #4 Crest (10-3) 27 (OT)

#3 Dudley (13-1) 20, #2 Statesville (12-1) 6


4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#20 Rolesville (9-5) 47, #16 Leesville Road (10-3) 24

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) 42, #18 Panther Creek (10-4) 14

WEST

#1 Hough (14-0) 26, #13 East Forsyth (11-2) 14

#10 Julius Chambers (13-1) 45, #3 Weddington (12-2) 14

{{ article.author_name }}