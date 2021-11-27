4th Round Playoff Scores

Here are the fourth round playoff scores.





1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Tarboro (12-1) 27, #4 Northampton County (10-3) 3

#6 Pender (9-3) 34, #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-2) 28

WEST

#4 Robbinsville (10-3) 28, #9 Murphy (9-5) 14

#3 Mitchell (12-2) 21, #2 Mount Airy (13-1) 14





2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Princeton (13-0) 45, #5 St. Pauls (11-1) 28

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) 57, #3 Northeastern (12-1) 22

WEST

#1 Shelby (13-1) 31, #4 Reidsville (12-1) 14

#2 East Surry (13-0) 36, #3 Maiden (13-1) 35





3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#13 Jacksonville (11-2) 27, #1 Eastern Alamance (10-2) 21 (OT)

#6 J.H. Rose (10-4) 49, #23 Scotland County (8-5) 28

WEST

#16 South Point (11-3) 34, #4 Crest (10-3) 27 (OT)

#3 Dudley (13-1) 20, #2 Statesville (12-1) 6





4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#20 Rolesville (9-5) 47, #16 Leesville Road (10-3) 24

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) 42, #18 Panther Creek (10-4) 14

WEST

#1 Hough (14-0) 26, #13 East Forsyth (11-2) 14

#10 Julius Chambers (13-1) 45, #3 Weddington (12-2) 14