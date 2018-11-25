Ticker
And Then There Were 14!!

The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans are one of 14 undefeated NC high school football teams left.
Here are the 14 undefeated NC high school football teams left after Round 2 of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (12-0) – 4A

3. Havelock (12-0) – 3A

4. Hibriten (13-0) – 2A

5. Hunter Huss (13-0) – 3A

6. Kinston (12-0) – 2A

7. Mount Airy (12-0) – 1A

8. Northeastern (12-0) – 2A

9. Northwest Cabarrus (13-0) – 3A

10. Reidsville (13-0) – 2A

11. Tarboro (12-0) – 1A

12. Thomas Jefferson (12-0) – 1A

13. Wake Forest (11-0) – 4A

14. Watauga (13-0) – 3A

