Here are the 14 undefeated NC high school football teams left after Round 2 of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (12-0) – 4A

3. Havelock (12-0) – 3A

4. Hibriten (13-0) – 2A

5. Hunter Huss (13-0) – 3A

6. Kinston (12-0) – 2A

7. Mount Airy (12-0) – 1A

8. Northeastern (12-0) – 2A

9. Northwest Cabarrus (13-0) – 3A

10. Reidsville (13-0) – 2A

11. Tarboro (12-0) – 1A

12. Thomas Jefferson (12-0) – 1A

13. Wake Forest (11-0) – 4A

14. Watauga (13-0) – 3A