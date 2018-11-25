And Then There Were 14!!
Here are the 14 undefeated NC high school football teams left after Round 2 of the NCHSAA state playoffs.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (12-0) – 4A
3. Havelock (12-0) – 3A
4. Hibriten (13-0) – 2A
5. Hunter Huss (13-0) – 3A
6. Kinston (12-0) – 2A
7. Mount Airy (12-0) – 1A
8. Northeastern (12-0) – 2A
9. Northwest Cabarrus (13-0) – 3A
10. Reidsville (13-0) – 2A
11. Tarboro (12-0) – 1A
12. Thomas Jefferson (12-0) – 1A
13. Wake Forest (11-0) – 4A
14. Watauga (13-0) – 3A