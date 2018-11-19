Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams in the 2018 season.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA State Champ

2. East Forsyth (11-0) – 4A

3. Havelock (11-0) – 3A

4. Hibriten (12-0) – 2A

5. Hunter Huss (12-0) – 3A

6. Kinston (11-0) – 2A

7. Mallard Creek (10-0) – 4A

8. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A

9. Northeastern (11-0) – 2A

10. Northwest Cabarrus (12-0) – 3A

11. Princeton (9-0) – 1A

12. Randleman (12-0) – 2A

13. Reidsville (12-0) – 2A

14. South Central (11-0) – 4A

15. South Columbus (12-0) – 2A

16. Southern Nash (10-0) – 3A

17. Tarboro (11-0) – 1A

18. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A

19. Wake Forest (10-0) – 4A

20. Watauga (12-0) – 3A