And Then There Were 20!!
Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams in the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA State Champ
2. East Forsyth (11-0) – 4A
3. Havelock (11-0) – 3A
4. Hibriten (12-0) – 2A
5. Hunter Huss (12-0) – 3A
6. Kinston (11-0) – 2A
7. Mallard Creek (10-0) – 4A
8. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A
9. Northeastern (11-0) – 2A
10. Northwest Cabarrus (12-0) – 3A
11. Princeton (9-0) – 1A
12. Randleman (12-0) – 2A
13. Reidsville (12-0) – 2A
14. South Central (11-0) – 4A
15. South Columbus (12-0) – 2A
16. Southern Nash (10-0) – 3A
17. Tarboro (11-0) – 1A
18. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A
19. Wake Forest (10-0) – 4A
20. Watauga (12-0) – 3A