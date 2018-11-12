And Then There Were 22!!
Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 13.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (11-0) – 4A
3. Havelock (10-0) – 3A
4. Hibriten (11-0) – 2A
5. Hunter Huss (11-0) – 3A
6. Kinston (10-0) – 2A
7. Lee County (11-0) – 3A
8. Mallard Creek (10-0) – 4A
9. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A
10. Northeastern (10-0) – 2A
11. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) – 3A
12. Princeton (9-0) – 1A
13. Randleman (11-0) – 2A
14. Reidsville (11-0) – 2A
15. South Central (11-0) – 4A
16. South Columbus (11-0) – 2A
17. South Granville (11-0) – 2A
18. Southern Nash (9-0) – 3A
19. Tarboro (11-0) – 1A
20. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A
21. Wake Forest (10-0) – 4A
22. Watauga (11-0) – 3A