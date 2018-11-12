Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 13.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (11-0) – 4A

3. Havelock (10-0) – 3A

4. Hibriten (11-0) – 2A

5. Hunter Huss (11-0) – 3A

6. Kinston (10-0) – 2A

7. Lee County (11-0) – 3A

8. Mallard Creek (10-0) – 4A

9. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A

10. Northeastern (10-0) – 2A

11. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) – 3A

12. Princeton (9-0) – 1A

13. Randleman (11-0) – 2A

14. Reidsville (11-0) – 2A

15. South Central (11-0) – 4A

16. South Columbus (11-0) – 2A

17. South Granville (11-0) – 2A

18. Southern Nash (9-0) – 3A

19. Tarboro (11-0) – 1A

20. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A

21. Wake Forest (10-0) – 4A

22. Watauga (11-0) – 3A