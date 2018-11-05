And Then There Were 23!!
Here are the remaining undefeated high school football teams through Week 12 of the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (10-0) – NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (10-0) – 4A
3. Havelock (10-0) – 3A
4. Hibriten (11-0) – 2A
5. Hunter Huss (11-0) – 3A
6. Kinston (9-0) – 2A
7. Lee County (10-0) – 3A
8. Mallard Creek (9-0) – 4A
9. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A
10. Northeastern (10-0) – 2A
11. Northern Durham (10-0) – 3A
12. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) – 3A
13. Princeton (9-0) – 1A
14. Randleman (11-0) – 2A
15. Reidsville (10-0) – 2A
16. South Central (10-0) – 4A
17. South Columbus (10-0) – 2A
18. South Granville (11-0) – 2A
19. Southern Nash (8-0) – 3A
20. Tarboro (10-0) – 1A
21. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A
22. Wake Forest (9-0) – 4A
23. Watauga (11-0) – 3A