Here are the remaining undefeated high school football teams through Week 12 of the 2018 season.





UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (10-0) – NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (10-0) – 4A

3. Havelock (10-0) – 3A

4. Hibriten (11-0) – 2A

5. Hunter Huss (11-0) – 3A

6. Kinston (9-0) – 2A

7. Lee County (10-0) – 3A

8. Mallard Creek (9-0) – 4A

9. Mount Airy (11-0) – 1A

10. Northeastern (10-0) – 2A

11. Northern Durham (10-0) – 3A

12. Northwest Cabarrus (11-0) – 3A

13. Princeton (9-0) – 1A

14. Randleman (11-0) – 2A

15. Reidsville (10-0) – 2A

16. South Central (10-0) – 4A

17. South Columbus (10-0) – 2A

18. South Granville (11-0) – 2A

19. Southern Nash (8-0) – 3A

20. Tarboro (10-0) – 1A

21. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) – 1A

22. Wake Forest (9-0) – 4A

23. Watauga (11-0) – 3A