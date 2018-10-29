Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 11 of the 2018 season.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (9-0) - NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (9-0) – 4A

3. Halifax Academy (8-0) - NCISAA



4. Havelock (8-0) – 3A

5. Hibriten (10-0) – 2A

6. Hough (9-0) – 4A

7. Hunter Huss (10-0) – 3A

8. Jacksonville (7-0) – 3A

9. Kinston (8-0) – 2A

10. Lee County (9-0) – 3A

11. Mallard Creek (8-0) – 4A

12. Mount Airy (10-0) – 1A

13. Northeastern (9-0) – 2A

14. Northern Durham (8-0) – 3A

15. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0) – 3A

16. Princeton (8-0) – 1A

17. Randleman (10-0) – 2A

18. Reidsville (9-0) – 2A

19. South Central (9-0) – 4A

20. South Columbus (9-0) – 2A

21. South Granville (10-0) – 2A

22. Southern Nash (7-0) – 3A

23. St. David’s (8-0) - NCISAA

24. Tarboro (9-0) – 1A

25. Thomas Jefferson (10-0) – 1A

26. Trinity Christian (9-0) - NCISAA

27. Wake Forest (8-0) – 4A

28. Watauga (10-0) – 3A