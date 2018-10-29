And Then There Were 28!!
Here are the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 11 of the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Charlotte Christian (9-0) - NCISAA
2. East Forsyth (9-0) – 4A
3. Halifax Academy (8-0) - NCISAA
4. Havelock (8-0) – 3A
5. Hibriten (10-0) – 2A
6. Hough (9-0) – 4A
7. Hunter Huss (10-0) – 3A
8. Jacksonville (7-0) – 3A
9. Kinston (8-0) – 2A
10. Lee County (9-0) – 3A
11. Mallard Creek (8-0) – 4A
12. Mount Airy (10-0) – 1A
13. Northeastern (9-0) – 2A
14. Northern Durham (8-0) – 3A
15. Northwest Cabarrus (10-0) – 3A
16. Princeton (8-0) – 1A
17. Randleman (10-0) – 2A
18. Reidsville (9-0) – 2A
19. South Central (9-0) – 4A
20. South Columbus (9-0) – 2A
21. South Granville (10-0) – 2A
22. Southern Nash (7-0) – 3A
23. St. David’s (8-0) - NCISAA
24. Tarboro (9-0) – 1A
25. Thomas Jefferson (10-0) – 1A
26. Trinity Christian (9-0) - NCISAA
27. Wake Forest (8-0) – 4A
28. Watauga (10-0) – 3A