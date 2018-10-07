Here is a listing of all the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 8 of the 2018 season.





UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Central Cabarrus (7-0) – 3A

2. Charlotte Christian (6-0) - NCISAA

3. East Forsyth (7-0) – 4A

4. East Rutherford (7-0) – 2A

5. Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 2A

6. Enloe (7-0) – 4A

7. Granville Central (5-0) – 1A

8. Halifax Academy (5-0) - NCISAA

9. Havelock (5-0) – 3A

10. Hibriten (7-0) – 2A

11. Hough (7-0) – 4A

12. Hunter Huss (7-0) – 3A

13. Jacksonville (4-0) – 3A

14. Kinston (5-0) – 2A

15. Lakewood (5-0) – 1A

16. Lee County (6-0) – 3A

17. Mallard Creek (6-0) – 4A

18. Mount Airy (7-0) – 1A

19. Northeast Academy (5-0) - NCISAA

20. Northeastern (6-0) – 2A

21. Northern Durham (7-0) – 3A

22. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) – 3A

23. Pamlico (6-0) – 1A

24. Parkland (8-0) – 3A

25. Princeton (5-0) – 1A

26. Randleman (7-0) – 2A

27. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A

28. Rocky Mount (5-0) – 3A

29. South Central (7-0) – 4A

30. South Columbus (5-0) – 2A

31. South Granville (7-0) – 2A

32. South View (6-0) – 4A

33. Southern Nash (5-0) – 3A

34. St. David’s (6-0) - NCISAA

35. Tarboro (6-0) – 1A

36. Thomas Jefferson (7-0) – 1A

37. Topsail (5-0) – 3A

38. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA

39. Village Christian (7-0) - NCISAA

40. Wake Forest (6-0) – 4A

41. Watauga (7-0) – 3A