And Then There Were 41!
Here is a listing of all the undefeated North Carolina high school football teams through Week 8 of the 2018 season.
UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC
1. Central Cabarrus (7-0) – 3A
2. Charlotte Christian (6-0) - NCISAA
3. East Forsyth (7-0) – 4A
4. East Rutherford (7-0) – 2A
5. Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 2A
6. Enloe (7-0) – 4A
7. Granville Central (5-0) – 1A
8. Halifax Academy (5-0) - NCISAA
9. Havelock (5-0) – 3A
10. Hibriten (7-0) – 2A
11. Hough (7-0) – 4A
12. Hunter Huss (7-0) – 3A
13. Jacksonville (4-0) – 3A
14. Kinston (5-0) – 2A
15. Lakewood (5-0) – 1A
16. Lee County (6-0) – 3A
17. Mallard Creek (6-0) – 4A
18. Mount Airy (7-0) – 1A
19. Northeast Academy (5-0) - NCISAA
20. Northeastern (6-0) – 2A
21. Northern Durham (7-0) – 3A
22. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) – 3A
23. Pamlico (6-0) – 1A
24. Parkland (8-0) – 3A
25. Princeton (5-0) – 1A
26. Randleman (7-0) – 2A
27. Reidsville (8-0) – 2A
28. Rocky Mount (5-0) – 3A
29. South Central (7-0) – 4A
30. South Columbus (5-0) – 2A
31. South Granville (7-0) – 2A
32. South View (6-0) – 4A
33. Southern Nash (5-0) – 3A
34. St. David’s (6-0) - NCISAA
35. Tarboro (6-0) – 1A
36. Thomas Jefferson (7-0) – 1A
37. Topsail (5-0) – 3A
38. Trinity Christian (6-0) - NCISAA
39. Village Christian (7-0) - NCISAA
40. Wake Forest (6-0) – 4A
41. Watauga (7-0) – 3A