Here are the remaining undefeated North Carolina high school football teams in the 2018 season.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS IN NC

1. Charlotte Christian (11-0) – NCISAA

2. East Forsyth (14-0) – 4A

3. Northeastern (14-0) – 2A

4. Reidsville (16-0) – 2A

5. Tarboro (14-0) – 1A

6. Wake Forest (13-0) – 4A