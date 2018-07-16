Former Anson Senior HS (NC) standout linebacker Stephone Anthony was a highly touted prospect in the class of 2011.

The 6’3, 245 pound Wadesboro, NC native was ranked as the 3rd best outside linebacker in his class as well as the 2nd best player in North Carolina. He would go on to star at Clemson University, amassing 224 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in his final two seasons.

Selected 31nd overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Anthony is approaching his 4th year in the NFL, yet his heart has never left Anson County.

“I’m just blessed to be able to come back and have my first camp. The kids enjoyed themselves and overall everyone had a great day,” Anthony told NCPreps.com

Over 350 athletes were in attendance for the camp and received tutelage from various collegiate standouts such as Carlos Watkins, D.J. Reader, among others. The Bearcats’ junior running back Daquan Sturdivant said events such as this one provides hope for the younger players aspiring to follow in Anthony’s footsteps.

“It’s great having Stephone come back and host a camp for the kids. He’s accomplished so much and it all started here in Anson. It shows us that anything is possible with hard work,”

Sturdivant rushed for nearly 900 yards and 9 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Bearcats last season. As his junior year approaches, he has no scholarship offers and his dreams of playing at the next level has not deteriorated. Anthony had some advice for the athletes striving to play at the highest level but lack the exposure.

“Continue to work hard when no one is watching. Regardless of when the offers come in, just stay focus, stay grounded and stay humble and keep your foot on the gas. Never let up and good things will come.”