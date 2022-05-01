ATTENTION: HS FB Coaches!! 2022 NC Prep Football Yearbook Informa...
I’m excited to announce that the NC Prep Football News Yearbook will be back for the 2022 high school football season after an absence due to Covid.
This publication has profiles of all the high school football teams that submit their information (schedule, top players, stats, etc.)
High school football coaches need to contact me to get the survey for your school information to be included.
DEADLINE to be in the publication is MAY 31st!!
SCHOOLS THAT HAVE TURNED IN THEIR INFO
1A: Andrews; Bessemer City; Bishop McGuinness; Carver; Elkin; Hayesville; Mount Airy; Murphy; North Moore; North Stokes; Northampton; Pender; Perquimans; Rosman: South Davidson; South Stanly; South Stokes; Starmount; Tarboro;
2A: Anson; Burns; Camden County; Chase; Clinton; Cummings; East Lincoln; East Rutherford; East Surry; Farmville Central; Forbush; Forest Hills; Hendersonville; Holmes; Jordan-Matthews; Kinston; Lincolnton; Maiden; McMichael; Morehead; Mount Pleasant; Mountain Heritage; Newton-Conover; North Forsyth; North Stanly; Northeastern; Pine Lake Prep; Providence Grove; R-S Central; Seaforth; Shelby; Surry Central; Wallace Rose Hill; Webb; West Lincoln; West Wilkes; Whiteville;
3A: Ashe County; Asheboro; Byrd: Carrboro; Carson; Central Davidson; Concord; Cramer; Crest; Eastern Alamance; Eastern Guilford; Erwin; Forestview; Franklin; Freedom; Havelock; Hickory; High Point Central; Hunt; Jacksonville; Kings Mountain; Lee County; Montgomery Central; North Brunswick; North Buncombe; North Davidson; Northwest Cabarrus; Northwood; Oak Grove; Parkwood; Rose; Smoky Mountain; South Rowan; St. Stephens; Swansboro; Terry Sanford; Triton; Tuscola; Union Pines; West Brunswick; Westover; White Oak;
4A: AL Brown; Alexander Central; Apex; Apex Friendship; Ardrey Kell; Asheville; Cardinal Gibbons; Cary; Chambers; Cleveland; Cuthbertson; Davie County; Enloe; Glenn; Green Level; Grimsley; Holly Springs; Hopewell; Independence; Jack Britt; Jordan; Lake Norman; Laney; Mallard Creek; Middle Creek; Millbrook; Mount Tabor; New Bern; Northern Guilford; Northern Nash; Northwest Guilford; Page; Panther Creek; Pine Forest; Providence; Reagan; Richmond County; Rolesville; Sanderson; South View; SE Raleigh; Sun Valley; Watauga; Weddington; Willow Spring;
PRIVATE: Asheville Christian; Covenant Day; John Paul II Catholic; Providence Day;
Contact me at the email below to receive the 2022 high school football survey.
Thanks for the support and best of luck this upcoming football season!!!
Thank you,
Deana King
North Carolina Prep Football News
P.O. Box 613
Hamptonville, NC 27020
EMAIL: gatarams@yahoo.com or gorams@triad.rr.com