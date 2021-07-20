Booker Earns First Offer After Great Camp Season

NCPreps.com caught up with Booker and got his thoughts on his camp experiences and his first offer.

That performance earned him an invite to the Rivals Underclassman Challenge that was held in Atlanta, GA in June. Athletes came from all over the nation for this invite-only event.

Booker took advantage of several camps and combines this spring to help get more exposure. In May, he attended the VTO Elite 100 held at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, SC where he was selected as the MVP of the wide receiver group.

Zion Booker , a 5-foot-10, 175 pound class of 2023 wide receiver, who recently transferred to Julius Chambers High School in Charlotte, NC from Mallard Creek earned his first Division 1 offer from Charlotte on Tuesday.

NCPREPS: What was your thoughts on participating in the VTO Sports Elite 100?

BOOKER: “The VTO camps were the start of it all for me. The VTO camps led me to get more recognition and get invited to even bigger camps for more recognition.”

NCPREPS: Your performance there led to an invite to the Rivals Underclassman Challenge. How did they go and what did you learn?

BOOKER: “It went well. I had a great experience overall. I learned to be more open to new ways of doing things that I can apply to my game.”

NCPREPS: What’s your thoughts on getting that first offer and it being your hometown school in Charlotte?

BOOKER: “I really didn’t expect it. I’m really excited to see what else the future holds for me. With it being my hometown school, it makes it even better for my first one.”

NCPREPS: What do you like about Charlotte and their coaching staff?

BOOKER: “I like that at Charlotte looking at the players and the coaches, the relationships they have with one another looks like a real family.”

NCPREPS: Have you been to the Charlotte campus?

BOOKER: “Yes, I have before and then I also attended their mega camp.”

NCPREPS: What other schools or camps did you attend?

BOOKER: “I did attend some prospect camps such as NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest and more.”

NCPREPS: You recently decided to transfer from Mallard Creek to Chambers. What are your expectations with your new team?

BOOKER: “I am very excited about what’s to come. I expect to come in and try to make the biggest impact that I can to help keep winning around in the program. That is the overall goal this season.”