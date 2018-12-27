Ticker
Brewster Academy (NH) Defeats Word of God Christian Academy

Jacob Turner
Special to NCPreps

RALEIGH - Brewster Academy (NH) defeated Word of God, 66-46, on Thursday night in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

NC State commit Jalen Lecque finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Brewster Academy. Alonzo Gaffney and Terrence Clarke also finished with 12 points a piece for the Bobcats.

Word of God were lead by Max Farthing, who finished with 13 points. Trevon Spencer also pitched in 11 points for the Holy Rams in a losing effort.

The victory means Brewster Academy will face Virginia Episcopal in the David West Bracket final on Dec. 29.

